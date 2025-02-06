AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-06

Pakistan, Türkiye to boost collaboration in agriculture & livestock

Recorder Report Published 06 Feb, 2025 03:16am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Türkiye on Wednesday agreed to boost collaboration in agriculture and livestock, the key sectors of the economy.

The decision came during a working group meeting between the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) of Pakistan and Türkiye’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, an official said, adding that the meeting, chaired by Additional Secretary of MNFSR, Amir Mohyuddin, aimed to create a framework for future cooperation.

He said that experts from both sides discussed various aspects of agriculture and livestock in detail, recognising the historical and cultural ties between the two nations and the importance of these sectors to their economies.

Both sides agreed to share contact points to facilitate further collaboration and to connect private sector stakeholders from both countries. Türkiye assured its full support to enhance Pakistan’s agricultural production, he said.

The official said that a key outcome of the meeting was the agreement to formulate an action plan before the upcoming visit of Türkiye’s president to Pakistan. This would pave the way for the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during the visit, further strengthening bilateral ties.

According to the official statement issued here, Pakistan also extended an invitation to Türkiye to invest in livestock vaccination, citing the country’s vast animal population of 220 million. In addition, the meeting covered topics such as organic farming, fisheries, water resource management, nursery techniques, and aquaculture breeding. Türkiye expressed its commitment to supporting Pakistan’s efforts to enhance agricultural production.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

MoUs Pakistan and Turkiye agriculture and livestock

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, Türkiye to boost collaboration in agriculture & livestock

SBP buys $3.8bn to shore up forex reserves

Resolution of Kashmir dispute a must for peace: PM

‘Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan’: COAS

LG Act modifications: WB’s $304m ‘PRIDE’ may be restructured

Malaysian parliamentary delegation arrives

Prince Karim Aga Khan passes away

Major expansion: Halan Bank pledges $10m investment

All set for BFC in Islamabad

Erdogan to visit next week: Pakistan, Turkiye to expand SEF

Housing sector: PM likely to approve package today

Read more stories