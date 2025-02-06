Pakistan, Türkiye to boost collaboration in agriculture & livestock

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Türkiye on Wednesday agreed to boost collaboration in agriculture and livestock, the key sectors of the economy.

The decision came during a working group meeting between the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) of Pakistan and Türkiye’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, an official said, adding that the meeting, chaired by Additional Secretary of MNFSR, Amir Mohyuddin, aimed to create a framework for future cooperation.

He said that experts from both sides discussed various aspects of agriculture and livestock in detail, recognising the historical and cultural ties between the two nations and the importance of these sectors to their economies.

Both sides agreed to share contact points to facilitate further collaboration and to connect private sector stakeholders from both countries. Türkiye assured its full support to enhance Pakistan’s agricultural production, he said.

The official said that a key outcome of the meeting was the agreement to formulate an action plan before the upcoming visit of Türkiye’s president to Pakistan. This would pave the way for the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during the visit, further strengthening bilateral ties.

According to the official statement issued here, Pakistan also extended an invitation to Türkiye to invest in livestock vaccination, citing the country’s vast animal population of 220 million. In addition, the meeting covered topics such as organic farming, fisheries, water resource management, nursery techniques, and aquaculture breeding. Türkiye expressed its commitment to supporting Pakistan’s efforts to enhance agricultural production.

