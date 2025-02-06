AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-06

Bilawal to be next PM, insists governor

Recorder Report Published 06 Feb, 2025 03:16am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said on Wednesday that Bilawal Bhutto will become the Prime Minister of the country in the next elections with the power of the people.

Talking to workers of the PPP Gujranwala Division led by City President PPP Wadood Hassan Dar at the Governor House, the governor said that the doors of the Governor House are open to representatives of all political parties.

He said that sincere party workers are asset of the party. The governor reaffirmed his commitment to uniting and strengthening the PPP in Punjab.

He said that he would leave Governor House if he failed to defend the rights of the PPP workers and the poor people. He said that if the PPP comes to power in Punjab, uniform development projects will be launched in all the districts of the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Bilawal Bhutto Sardar Saleem Haider Khan PPP Gujranwala Division

