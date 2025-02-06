AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-06

Widows, divorced women of South Punjab: Minister opens digital ballot of livestock assets distribution programme

Recorder Report Published 06 Feb, 2025 03:16am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani formally inaugurated the digital balloting of the livestock assets distribution programme among widows and divorced women of South Punjab.

He held a draw and announced the names of the lucky women for the project. Parliamentary Secretary Livestock Sardar Asim Sher Maken and Secretary Livestock Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel were also present on the occasion.

Kirmani said that from today, the process of distributing animals among widows and divorced women in different districts of South Punjab will also be started which is commencing first from Multan tehsil.

He highlighted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, most of the projects of the Punjab government are being implemented in less than a year. Thanks to the projects launched in the livestock and agriculture sectors, farmers in Punjab are progressing towards prosperity.

The programme for distributing livestock assets to widows and divorced women is a main project of the Chief Minister of Punjab for women’s empowerment. The aim is to support women living below the poverty line.

Under the programme, healthy cows and buffaloes (heifers, calves) will be provided free of cost in 12 districts of South Punjab. So far, more than 110,000 applications have been received. Out of the applications received, the applications of 11880 women have been verified.

The provincial minister explained that the urban unit has completed the verification process of eligible female applicants after physical verification by going door to door.

In the first phase, 5500 animals will be distributed to widows and divorced women. Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani further said that the Punjab Bank will also open an account for the women lucky women whose names drawn for the balloting and will also provide two months of feed money for raising their animals, while the Livestock Department will vaccinate and inseminate all the animals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab government Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani digital balloting Sardar Asim Sher Maken

Comments

200 characters

Widows, divorced women of South Punjab: Minister opens digital ballot of livestock assets distribution programme

SBP buys $3.8bn to shore up forex reserves

Resolution of Kashmir dispute a must for peace: PM

‘Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan’: COAS

LG Act modifications: WB’s $304m ‘PRIDE’ may be restructured

Malaysian parliamentary delegation arrives

Prince Karim Aga Khan passes away

Major expansion: Halan Bank pledges $10m investment

All set for BFC in Islamabad

Erdogan to visit next week: Pakistan, Turkiye to expand SEF

Housing sector: PM likely to approve package today

Read more stories