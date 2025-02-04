Govt announces Hajj refunds for last year’s pilgrims

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain announced on Tuesday that Pakistani pilgrims who performed Hajj last year will receive refunds ranging from Rs20,000 to Rs140,000.

He announced this while addressing a press conference alongside Additional Secretary for Religious Affairs.

“The government is making efforts to offer the best facilities for Hajj pilgrims,” Salik said, adding that the cost of Hajj this year has not been raised.

The minister highlighted that Pakistan provides the most cost-effective Hajj package globally, especially considering the current dollar exchange rate.

The Additional Secretary elaborated on the refund details, noting that the amount varies based on individual circumstances. A small percentage (3%) of pilgrims will receive Rs140,000, while a larger group (23%) will get Rs75,000.

Additionally, Rs3,000 pilgrims will be refunded Rs50,000. The Additional Secretary assured that the refunds will start being deposited into pilgrims’ accounts by Friday.

Hussain also clarified that this year’s Hajj package costs between Rs1,050,000 and Rs1,175,000, which is Rs25,000 less per person compared to last year’s initial rates.

He mentioned that the government’s Hajj quota is now fully booked and no further applications will be accepted, though the hardship quota remains open.

The minister also expressed gratitude for the cooperation extended by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.