Military’s top brass reviews national security situation amid rising threats

The top military leadership Tuesday reviewed the country’s security situation, focusing particularly on recent incidents of terrorism in Balochistan, the continued use of Afghan territory by Fitna Al Khawarij for terrorist activities, and provocative statements from the Indian military leadership regarding Pakistan.

They reiterated their commitment to defending the country at all costs, the military’s media wing said.

The resolve was expressed during the 267th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC), chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ), according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, attendees emphasized the need for concrete actions from the Interim Afghan Government against these terrorist elements, rather than mere denials.

They underlined the importance of taking all necessary measures to protect Pakistan and its citizens.

The forum also condemned recent reckless and provocative statements from the Indian military leadership, labeling them as irresponsible and harmful to regional stability.

During the conference, COAS stated, “The Pakistan Army remains fully prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. These hollow statements from the Indian military reflect their growing frustration and are merely a distraction for their citizens and the international community from their numerous internal issues and blatant human rights violations.”

“Any aggression against Pakistan will be met with a full and resolute response from the state, InshaAllah,” he stated.

Additionally, the conference stressed the urgent need for accelerated, people-centered socio-economic development initiatives in Balochistan to counter externally driven narratives of exclusion.

“No one will be allowed to disrupt the peace in Balochistan. The harmful plans of foreign-sponsored proxies, who aim to mislead and radicalize the youth, will be decisively thwarted with the unwavering support of the people of Balochistan, InshaAllah,” the statement quoted the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as saying.

The attendees paid deep tribute to the sacrifices made by the Shuhada of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, and citizens who have laid down their lives for the peace and stability of their beloved motherland.

The forum conducted a thorough review of both regional and internal security issues, evaluating a wide range of threats.

They discussed the current situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary in detail.

On the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day (February 5, 2025), the participants expressed solidarity with the resilient people of Kashmir and strongly condemned the ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), recognizing these actions as serious threats to regional peace and stability.

The conference reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination, as stated in relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The need for international engagement to address these ongoing violations was emphasized.

Commending the operational readiness of all military formations, COAS underscored the significance of sustained mission-oriented training, enhanced military cooperation, and the conduct of joint exercises in both conventional and counter-terrorism domains.

In closing the conference, COAS reaffirmed that military leadership is fully aware of the multifaceted challenges facing the nation and is committed to fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities with the steadfast support of the proud people of Pakistan.