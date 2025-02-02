18 soldiers martyred, 24 terrorists killed in Balochistan

QUETTA: Eighteen paramilitary soldiers martyred and 24 militants were killed in fighting in Balochistan, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Saturday. The militants had tried to set up roadblocks overnight in the restive province of Balochistan and most of the deaths had taken place as security forces removed them, the military said.

Eleven of the militants were killed in what the military described as “clearance operations” on Saturday.

Militants claimed an attack on a highway in that martyred 18 paramilitaries and seriously wounded three others.

18 soldiers martyred in Kalat operation: ISPR

The attack was claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army, a group behind rising violence in Balochistan province that borders Afghanistan and Iran.

A vehicle carrying unarmed border troops “came under gunfire from 70 to 80 armed assailants who had blocked the road”, a police official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official said 17 troops were martyred, along with another who came to their aid in the overnight attack on Friday near Mangochar, a city close to the Afghan border.

The military said 18 paramilitaries were martyred as they responded to militants who “attempted to establish roadblocks”, while 12 attackers were killed.

The BLA said in a statement it had martyred 17 troops and had carried out multiple “operations”.—Reuters

ISPR adds: Terrorists attempted to establish road blocks in general area Mangocher, Kalat District of Balochistan.

On behest of inimical and hostile forces, this cowardly act of terrorism was aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment of Balochistan by targeting mainly the innocent civilians.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies were immediately mobilized, who successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and sent twelve terrorists to hell, ensuring security and protection of the local populace.

However, during the conduct of operations, eighteen brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

Ensuing sanitization operations are being conducted and the perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of this heinous and cowardly act, will be brought to justice.

Security forces of Pakistan in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Meanwhile, in back drop of heinous act of terrorism in Kalat District, multiple santization operations are being conducted by the security forces throughout the province.

On 1 February 2025, in one of such operation conducted in Harnai District, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists as a result of which eleven terrorists were sent to hell. Multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted.

Earlier, on night of 31 January/ 1 February while successfully thwarting terrorists attempt to establish road block in general area Mangocher, Kalat District, twelve terrorists were sent to hell.

Total of 23 terrorists have been sent to hell in different operations in Balochistan in last 24 hours.

The sanitization operations will continue until perpetrators and facilitators of the heinous and cowardly act are brought to justice.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from Balochistan and Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025