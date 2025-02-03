JI to hold ‘Kashmir Day’ rally on 5th

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami, Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar has declared that any retreat from the Kashmir agenda would amount to treason against Pakistan.

He announced plans to organise a Kashmir Solidarity rally on February 5, observed as Kashmir Day, to express unwavering support for the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

He made these remarks during a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, on Sunday, denouncing the ruling coalition for promulgating the controversial Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), targeting press media speech.

He revealed that the JI will host a Kashmir Conference on February 3 at its headquarters. Additionally, the party will set up camps across Karachi on February 4, culminating in the Kashmir Day rally on February 5. He urged the citizens of Karachi to participate in large numbers to demonstrate solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir.

The JI leader paid homage to the late Qazi Hussain Ahmed, former JI Central Chief, who initiated the observance of Kashmir Day on February 5. He emphasized that Kashmir remains an unfinished agenda of Pakistan’s creation, calling it the nation’s “jugular vein,” a term famously used by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Criticising the international community’s double standards, Zafar pointed out that while East Timor and South Sudan gained independence through global intervention, Kashmir continues to suffer under Indian occupation despite the sacrifices of over 100,000 lives. He also paid tribute to the late Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gillani and denounced India’s fascist policies and brutalities in the region.

Monem stressed that the Kashmir issue cannot be resolved without the active involvement of the Kashmiri people. He reiterated that Kashmir is the lifeline of Pakistan and called for sustained efforts to highlight the plight of Kashmiris on global platforms.

Shifting focus to Karachi’s pressing problems, he lamented the city’s deteriorating condition and demanded a development budget of Rs5 billion for each union council (UC). He dismissed the current allocation of Rs1.2 million as insufficient, labeling it “peanuts” in the face of the city’s massive challenges.

He recalled the equitable distribution of funds during the tenure of former JI mayor Nematullah Khan, who ensured that all UCs received equal resources regardless of political affiliations. He highlighted that the JI-led city government, over two decades ago, allocated Rs 3.5 million per month to each UC in the first two years, Rs 6.4 million in the third year, and Rs 10 million in the fourth year.

He also criticized the recent increase in bus fares, calling out a minister’s justification that the additional revenue would be used to purchase new buses. He argued that Karachi requires at least 15,000 new buses and a comprehensive mass transit system to address its transportation woes. Currently, the city relies heavily on Qingqi rickshaws, a situation he deemed unacceptable.

He questioned the utilization of funds generated through advertisements and paid parking, demanding transparency from the city’s administration. Zafar warned the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) that the JI would resist any attempts to undermine the rights of Karachi’s citizens.

Monem expressed grave concern over the escalating crime rate in Karachi, revealing that 45 people were killed last month alone. He noted that over 100 Karachiites lost their lives last year while resisting street criminals, yet the Sindh government dismissed these figures as exaggerated.

He also highlighted the recent surge in kidnappings, particularly targeting children, and criticized the government and law enforcement agencies for their failure to address the issue. Instead of providing relief, Zafar alleged, these institutions have only added to the misery of victims’ families.

Turning to the education sector, the JI’s city chief condemned the Sindh government’s decision to shut down 20 evening departments at the University of Karachi and the non-payment of salaries for the past three months. He accused the PPP-led government of planning to appoint bureaucrats to university administrations, which he warned would lead to corruption and mismanagement.

He also criticized the government’s move to appoint teachers on a contract basis, arguing that it would open the door to favoritism and further degrade the quality of education.

Finally, he condemned the government’s attempts to suppress media and social media freedom through amendments to the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), calling it an attack on democratic rights and freedom of expression.

Monem concluded by vowing that the JI would continue to fight for the rights of Karachi’s citizens and the people of Kashmir, urging the public to join the party’s efforts in addressing these critical.

