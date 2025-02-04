AIRLINK 192.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.12%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 3, 2025
BR Web Desk Published February 4, 2025 Updated February 4, 2025 08:46am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PIA sell-off: Privatisation Commission says ‘fully prepared’ for second attempt

Read here for details.

  • Taxation measure: reluctant Sindh approves Agricultural Income Tax Bill 2025

Read here for details.

  • Nation, armed forces stand together to eliminate terrorism: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Over 9-year low: Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 2.4% in January 2025

Read here for details.

  • Ghani Chemical secures gas supply deal with Mari Energies & OGDCL

Read here for details.

  • Millat Tractors to challenge FBR’s Rs18bn sales tax demand

Read here for details.

  • Aurangzeb confident as Pakistan awaits IMF review

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan signs $1.2bn Saudi oil facility on deferred payment

Read here for details.

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

