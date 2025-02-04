Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PIA sell-off: Privatisation Commission says ‘fully prepared’ for second attempt

Taxation measure: reluctant Sindh approves Agricultural Income Tax Bill 2025

Nation, armed forces stand together to eliminate terrorism: PM Shehbaz

Over 9-year low: Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 2.4% in January 2025

Ghani Chemical secures gas supply deal with Mari Energies & OGDCL

Millat Tractors to challenge FBR’s Rs18bn sales tax demand

Aurangzeb confident as Pakistan awaits IMF review

Pakistan signs $1.2bn Saudi oil facility on deferred payment

