Nation, armed forces stand together to eliminate terrorism: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the nation and the armed forces stand together to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier, the PM arrived in Quetta on Monday on a day-long visit and was received by Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and Provincial Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail.

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Quetta on day-long visit

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Minister for Power Awais Leghari also accompanied the PM.

During his visit to CMH Quetta, the PM inquired about the health of the security personnel injured while fighting against terrorists in Kalat and other districts of Balochistan, as per Radio Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif meets security personnel at CMH in Quetta

He interacted with the injured and declared them heroes of the nation, praising their spirit of sacrifice for the country and their unwavering commitment to protecting the homeland.

“As long as the protection of the nation is entrusted to such brave soldiers, the enemy can never dare to look at Pakistan with an evil eye,” the PM said.

Meanwhile, during his visit, PM Shehbaz will also meet with the provincial leadership and will be briefed on the overall law and order situation.

Army Chief vows to hunt down terrorists after soldiers martyred in Balochistan

The premier’s visit comes after at least 18 soldiers were martyred on Friday night during an operation to thwart terrorists’ attempt to establish road blocks in general area Mangocher, Kalat District of Balochistan.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release, said, “On behest of inimical and hostile forces, this cowardly act of terrorism was aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment of Balochistan by targeting mainly the innocent civilians”.

The statement added that security forces and Law Enforcement Agencies were immediately mobilized, and successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and killed 12 terrorists, “ensuring security and protection of the local populace”.

Earlier in January, security forces killed 27 terrorists during an IBO in Balochistan’s Kacchi District.

“During the operation, troops stealthily surrounded and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. After an intense exchange of fire, twenty-seven terrorists were eliminated,” the ISPR statement read.

It also mentioned that multiple hideouts, along with caches of arms, ammunition, and explosives, were destroyed during the operation.

The terrorists were implicated in numerous attacks against security forces and innocent civilians and were on the wanted list of law enforcement agencies, according to the ISPR.