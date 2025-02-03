AIRLINK 192.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-2%)
Taxation measure: reluctant Sindh approves Agricultural Income Tax Bill 2025

  • Livestock sector, however, remains excluded from agri income tax
BR Web Desk Published February 3, 2025 Updated February 3, 2025 06:03pm

In a major development on the taxation front, the Sindh cabinet on Monday approved the Agricultural Income Tax Bill 2025.

The bill will come into effect from January 2025, said Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, according to a statement from CM House.

“The Sindh cabinet is approving the agricultural tax in the national interest,” stated CM Murad.

The provincial government has excluded the livestock sector from agricultural income tax, Murad clarified. He added that the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) will collect agricultural income tax instead of the Board of Revenue (BOR).

Adjustments will be made to the tax in case of natural disasters, while fines will be imposed for concealing cultivated land, the provincial government warned.

The Sindh cabinet also voiced concerns over not being consulted before negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“I will discuss the matter with the federal government once again” CM Murad said.

The Washington-based global lender has long pushed for the imposition of agricultural income tax as part of its economic reforms agenda.

Last year, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said legislation for the imposition of tax on the agriculture sector would be completed by January 2025, which would become effective for collection from July 1, 2025.

Experts believe that the government can collect a maximum amount of Rs300 billion from agriculture income tax with the help of provinces.

However, CM Murad warned that the imposition of agricultural income tax may lead to an increase in vegetable prices.

“Taxing agriculture will also result in higher wheat, rice, and other grain prices,” he added.

Comments

200 characters
M A Feb 03, 2025 12:42pm
info is incomplete as individual tax slabs are missing ..news is talking about small companies not individual grower
Recommended (0)
Ghulam Siddiqui Feb 03, 2025 12:44pm
News talking about small companies but skip the individual grower tax slabs
Recommended (0)
KU Feb 03, 2025 12:51pm
What services are farmers going to get in return for this tax? Unaffordable fertilizer n fuel costs or broken roads or tehsil level basic health units providing only first aid. Rural area part of Pak?
Recommended (0)
Maqbool Feb 03, 2025 01:06pm
Now compare above tax rates to Tax rates on Salaries on similar incomes which go upto 45%
Recommended (0)
Love Your Country Feb 03, 2025 01:13pm
How does this tax compare with income tax collected from hard working while collar people?
Recommended (0)
Arif Feb 03, 2025 01:17pm
hahahahaha....what a joke and a slap on IMF. Income Below 150 Million will have ZERO Taxes ......
Recommended (0)
shawana Feb 03, 2025 01:56pm
This is an encouraging step toward unlocking Pakistan’s true industrial potential through SEZs. Shifting from a Real Estate model to a Classic SEZ model is exactly what’s needed to attract global investment and ensure sustainable growth. The focus on competitive tariffs, specialized industry clusters, and streamlined security measures shows a clear commitment to creating investor-friendly zones. With this strategic shift, Pakistan is poised to accelerate export-led industrialization and economic transformation. @EPBD
Recommended (0)
Rozilla Khan Feb 03, 2025 03:59pm
These guys should focus on reducing govt spending rather than taxing the poor.
Recommended (0)
MFJ Feb 03, 2025 05:34pm
Extremly misleading article. Contrary to the article, Agricultural Income Tax already exists in all 4.IMF pressure is to bring the upper tax bracket to 45% which is way more than even developed world.
Recommended (0)

