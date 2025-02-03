AIRLINK 192.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.18 (-2.13%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.71%)
FCCL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.83%)
HUBC 128.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 13.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.04%)
KOSM 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
OGDC 202.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-1.99%)
PACE 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
PAEL 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.32%)
PIAHCLA 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-2.17%)
PRL 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-4.57%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.15%)
SEARL 104.52 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.35%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.23%)
SYM 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.35%)
TELE 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.81%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.41%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
BR100 11,856 Decreased By -143.8 (-1.2%)
BR30 34,973 Decreased By -575 (-1.62%)
KSE100 112,745 Decreased By -1510.7 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,360 Decreased By -509.9 (-1.42%)
Feb 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Over 9-year low: Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 2.4% in January 2025

Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 2.4% on a year-on-year basis in January 2025, a reading below that of...
BR Web Desk Published February 3, 2025 Updated February 3, 2025 03:25pm

Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 2.4% on a year-on-year basis in January 2025, a reading below that of December 2024 when it stood at 4.1%, showed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data on Monday.

On a month-on-month basis, CPI increased by 0.2% in January 2025 as compared to 0.1% in the previous month and an increase of 1.8% in January 2024.

This is the “lowest reading in 111 months,” said Topline Securities.

Experts attributed the decline in inflation to a high base effect and lower food inflation.

CPI inflation average during 7MFY25 stood at 6.5% as compared to 28.73% in 7MFY24.

Inflation in Pakistan has been a significant and persistent economic challenge, particularly in recent years. In May 2023, the CPI inflation rate hit a record high of 38%. However, it has been on a downward trajectory since then.

Days ago, the Finance Division said that policy interventions and administrative actions successfully controlled inflation, leading to a reduction in the prices of essential items.

Last month, in line with expectations, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reduced the key policy rate by 100 basis points (bps), taking it down to 12%.

This was the sixth successive cut in the key interest rate since June 2024 when it stood at 22%.

After the policy rate decision, Governor SBP Jameel Ahmad told a presser that inflation would ease further in January before inching up in the subsequent months.

Meanwhile, the latest CPI reading was even lower than the projections made by several brokerage houses.

JS Global projected inflation reading to clock below 3% in January.

“Ongoing sharp disinflation trend is expected to persist, with Jan-2025 CPI likely to fall to 2.8% (lowest since Nov-2015 owing to a high base affect), despite 0.6% MoM uptick,” the brokerage house said.

A similar reading was given by Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited, another brokerage house.

“Inflation for Jan’25 is projected at 2.9%, sharply down from 28.3% the same period last year, reflecting a significant easing in price pressures,” it said.

Urban, rural inflation

The PBS said CPI inflation urban decreased to 2.7% on year-on-year basis in January 2025 as compared to 4.4% in the previous month and 30.2% in January 2024.

On month-on-month basis, it increased to 0.2% in January 2025 as compared to a negative change of 0.1% in the previous month and an increase of 1.8% in January 2024.

CPI inflation rural decreased to 1.9% on year-on-year basis in January 2025 as compared to 3.6% in the previous month and 25.7% in January 2024.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.2% in January 2025 as compared to 0.3% in the previous month and an increase of 1.9% in January 2024.

inflation Finance Division MPC PBS Pakistan Bureau of Statistics inflation rate CPI US inflation CPI inflation inflation in Pakistan SBP MPC MPC meeting Pakistan inflation rate

Comments

200 characters

Over 9-year low: Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 2.4% in January 2025

PSX sees selling, KSE-100 sheds over 1,300 points

Nation, armed forces stand together to eliminate terrorism: PM Shehbaz

President Zardari to visit China on Tuesday

Ghani Chemical secures gas supply deal with Mari Energies & OGDCL

Pakistan, Iran business chambers ink MoU to boost bilateral trade to $10bn

Oil prices climb after US tariffs spark supply disruption fears

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Cut in power tariff for SEZs: SIFC directs PD to take concrete measures

Housing sector: task force finalises recommendations

Read more stories