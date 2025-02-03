Gold continues record breaking rally, reaches Rs292,400/tola in Pakistan

Gold extended its record breaking rally in Pakistan, hitting a new all-time high on Monday, in line with increase in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola surged by Rs200, clocking in at Rs292,400.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs250,685 after it recorded an increase of Rs171, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola in Pakistan increased by Rs400 to settle at the then-all-time high of Rs292,200.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold increased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,799 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was up by $2 during the day.

On the other hand, silver prices lowered by Rs5 to clock in at Rs3,265 per tola.