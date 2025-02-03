AIRLINK 197.07 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.35%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-03

Ramazan package: KP govt to provide cash aid to 5000 families

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2025 06:41am

PESHAWAR: The KP government has decided to provide Rs 10,000 cash assistance to as many as five thousand families in each and every provincial constituency as Ramazan package.

It will also establish a proper cell in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to keep the prices of essential commodities under control and check hoarding and profiteering.

This was disclosed by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur while chairing 22nd meeting of the provincial cabinet here on Friday. The cabinet meeting was attended by the ministers, advisors, special assistants, additional chief secretaries, Senior Member Board of Revenue and Administrative Secretaries.

The chief minister directed the cabinet members to be prepared for keeping close contact with the people at the grassroots level to ensure that nobody takes undue benefit from the needs of the people during the holy month of Ramazan.

He also said that all MPAs will be asked to help prepare the lists of such deserving families so that the aforementioned assistance reaches them (the deserving families) without any discrimination.

The chief minister also directed his cabinet colleagues to ensure their visits to each and every corner of the Province and interact with the people at large and include their inputs in their proposals for the next Annual Development Programme.

He directed that work must be started in preparation for the next year ADP, particularly when the provincial government has come out of ructions of the throw forward liabilities.

He said that while the government had achieved a 90 percent target, they must try to achieve a cent percent target next year. While recommending schemes, the Chief Minister said that the MPs must ensure their schemes are viable, self-sustainable, and beneficial to the general masses.

The cabinet on this occasion approved the revised PC-1/DCE’S of the project “Up-gradation of IRNUM PET-CT/Cyclotron Project.”

This project is aimed at uplifting the infrastructure and provision of diagnostic facilities in therapeutic cancer treatment to the patients. It also approved the extension of the “D-Talk and Insulin for life” project with the help of foreign grant worth USD 5.00 million.

This project provides free-of-cost insulin and medicines to the diabetic population of the province with particular focus on needy patients. At present 85,789 patients are registered under the project at 22 districts through 26 insulin banks/centres across the province.

The chief minister on the occasion pointed out that diabetes diseases are spreading in the province at an alarming rate, therefore, he stressed that awareness for its prevention be created among the general public.

The cabinet approved a detailed proposal for conversion of provincial government MI-17 helicopter into an air ambulance. The proposal includes a provision of Rs 150 million costs.

The cabinet directed the Aviation Wing of Administration Department to carry out the modification of the helicopter as per ambulance requirement and its operation by Rescue 1122.

The cabinet exempted the Humanitarian Cargo (International Shipments) by World Food Programme through Torkham in Transit Trade with Afghanistan through Custom Stations located in the Province and reduced the Infrastructure Development Cess in respect of the Transit Trade with Afghanistan at the rate of one percent of the value of goods imported to the province.

The cabinet approved the creation of a Provincial Police Station for the Special Investigation Wing Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the jurisdiction of the entire Province. It also approved extension of the incumbent Female Technocrat member for the Local Government Commission.

The Local Government Commission is one of the statutory organs, defined in the Local Government Act, 2013 (amended) to perform the assigned functions as mentioned in Section 55 of the Act. It further approved the creation of one post of Finance Manager (BPS-16) and 03 post of Coach (BPS-16) in the Sports Department.

The cabinet approved amendment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Promotion Policy, 2009 – authorizing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Services Academy for MCMC training and deferment of promotion in cases of non-declaration/non-filing/assets and income tax returns.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

