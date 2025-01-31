AIRLINK 195.69 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.01%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.93%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
FFL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.4%)
HUBC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.56%)
HUMNL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
KOSM 6.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.87 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.31%)
OGDC 208.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.55%)
PACE 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PAEL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
POWER 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PPL 179.50 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.53%)
PRL 39.44 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.92%)
PTC 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 109.64 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.66%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.32%)
SYM 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.15%)
TELE 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
TRG 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.23%)
WAVESAPP 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.15%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
YOUW 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
BR100 12,038 Increased By 107.6 (0.9%)
BR30 35,698 Increased By 38.4 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,573 Increased By 1366.1 (1.21%)
KSE30 36,012 Increased By 446.3 (1.25%)
Jan 31, 2025
Markets

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 115,000 level

  • Buying momentum comes amid encouraging results and payouts
BR Web Desk Published January 31, 2025 Updated January 31, 2025 02:43pm

Massive buying was witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 gaining over 1,800 points during the second half of the trading session on Friday.

At 2:40pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 115,012.43, an increase of 1,806.03 points or 1.6%.

Buying activity was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refineries.

Index-heavy stocks NRL, HUBCO, PSO, SHEL, MARI, OGDC, PPL, MCB, MEBL and NBP traded in the green.

On Thursday, buying returned to the PSX after three negative sessions as its benchmark KSE-100 Index closed the day with a gain of over 1,700 points at 113,206.40.

“We expect the index to display range-bound activity today following yesterday’s strong rally,” said Intermarket Securities.

Internationally, Asian shares wavered on Friday, weighed down by the return of tech-heavy South Korean stocks from holidays, but relatively strong earnings from U.S. tech giants kept risk sentiment intact. At the same time, tariff threats pushed the dollar and gold prices higher.

Investors were also weighing central bank actions this week in which the Federal Reserve held rates steady on Wednesday, in line with expectations, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying there would be no rush to cut them again.

The European Central Bank on the other hand cut interest rates on Thursday.

With markets in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan still closed for the Lunar New Year, the return of South Korea grabbed the spotlight in Asia.

The benchmark KOSPI slid 1%, after China’s DeepSeek unveiled earlier this week a breakthrough in cheap AI models that triggered a global market rout.

Shares of Samsung Electronics, which projected limited first-quarter earnings growth on Friday, fell 3%, while SK Hynix, a key supplier to Nvidia, slipped 8%.

That left the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.3% but still on course for a 1% gain this month, snapping its three-month losing streak.

Nasdaq futures rose 0.6% in Asian hours after Apple executives forecast relatively strong sales growth, a sign the company will recover from a dip in iPhone sales as it rolls out artificial intelligence features.

Technology stocks stumbled badly on Monday as investors factored in implications from the low-cost Chinese AI model, with shares of high-profile tech names such as Nvidia, Broadcom and Oracle getting pummelled.

But tech stocks have recouped some of those losses, with CEOs of Microsoft and Meta defending massive spending, saying it was crucial to staying competitive in the new field.

This is an intra-day update

