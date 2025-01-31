Maryam, EU team discuss promotion of human rights, democracy

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met a delegation led by the European Union Special Representative for Human Rights Olaf Skoog in which matters pertaining to the promotion of fundamental human rights, democracy and rule of law were discussed.

The Chief Minister appreciated the European Union’s continued partnership with Pakistan, especially Punjab and its constructive ties on the human rights issues. The European Union delegation reiterated its commitment to continue supporting Punjab government’s strives for the protection of human rights.

The CM while talking with the European Union delegation said, “Pakistan is fully conforming to the United Nations Human Rights mechanisms. We adhere to the promotion of democracy, rule of law and human rights in Punjab. Practical steps are being undertaken for the welfare of minorities, women, children, differently-abled persons and other vulnerable segments in the province.”

She said, “Pakistan recently participated in an important review meeting of the United Nations on Human Rights. Pakistan successfully submitted its review under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) in August 2024.”

She added, “Cooperation with the European Union for the promotion of fundamental human rights will be further strengthened in future as well.”

EU Representative Olaf Skoog appreciated the steps being undertaken by Pakistan to promote human rights along with ensuring protection of the vulnerable segments.

