‘Khelta Punjab Games’ 2025: Punjab CM to give away e-bikes to 2,200 winners

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced free e-bikes for 2200 players who won divisional level competitions of ‘Khelta Punjab Games’ 2025.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of ‘Khelta Punjab Games’ 2025, the CM said, “I have directed to provide free entry to the Horse and Cattle Show for the winning players adding that instead of Rs2 billion, the Punjab government will give Rs5 billion for sports if needed. I want to see Punjab players winning laurels at the international level. After education sector, we are paying foremost attention on sports for the youth. The flag of the country is now in the hands of the youth, the youth will not let the flag fall.”

She added, “The entire budget of Punjab is placed at the disposal of our youth. I want to see the youth becoming gold medalists in the international sports competitions. It is my responsibility to manage education, sports, employment of the youth. They should read, write, progress and move forward. All the young players are my champions, I congratulate everyone. I want to see the same amount of spirit and vigour among our sportsmen in ‘Khelta Punjab, Taraqi Karta Punjab’.”

The CM Punjab said, “The youth have reached this point of success by working hard after overcoming many hardships. I congratulate you all there is no shortage of talent in Punjab. Only a conducive environment is needed which the Punjab government is striving to provide to our talented youth.

The sports fields remained deserted for many years, when they are developed, a lot of talented players emerged. This journey of development and progress will not halt here every playground will be developed in Punjab. ‘Khelta Punjab’ is the biggest sports event in the history of Pakistan. Faisal Ayub Khokhar is performing a commendable job in the promotion of sports activities across Punjab.”

Maryam added, “I have assigned a responsibility to the Sports Minister to see children getting education along with participating in the sports activities in Punjab. Arshad Nadeem, Aisamul Haq and Nooh Butt are examples for the youth. Tomorrow, you will stand at the victory podium of instead of Arshad Nadeem and others. I am overjoyed to see the daughters of Punjab returning to their country victorious. The champion children should always keep the flag of the country aloft. The best players are emerging from every sports event by holding competitions.”

She said, “I appreciate the Sports Minister, Secretary and DG. All the players have moved forward by winning their respective events on 100 percent merit basis. Not a single player came forward on any recommendation. I met the youth under the Honhaar Scholarship programme. I visited various districts and divisions in Punjab then I realized how much abundance of talent is available in Punjab. After Almighty, your welfare and well-being is my foremost responsibility. The youth of Punjab is my first and foremost priority and will provide them all possible resources.”

She added, “The Punjab government is launching easy loan scheme for the youth so that they should not wander around in search of employment and business. Loans worth Rs10 lakh to Rs3 crore will be given to the unemployed youth for doing business. The Punjab government is going to restart horse and cattle show in February. It is the duty of the government to promote and provide resources for the promotion of sports activities.”

The CM said, “The youth should understand the difference between sports and anarchy. Champions have to focus only on their sports activities and should not be misled at the hands of miscreants for creating chaos and unrest in the country. If someone asks you to create anarchy in our country, the youth should not lend any ear to them. If someone asks you to kill the Rangers, kill the police, burn the metro bus, throw petrol bombs, you should flatly refuse them. If someone urges you to read, write, and study so as to make progress then he is your friend. Those who indulge into anti-state activities and persuade you to become their part are not your friends rather enemies.”

Maryam said, “Whosoever induces you to set the country on fire, attack the institutions is your biggest enemy. Only Pakistan should be ‘red line’ of everyone. No step should be taken against our dear motherland. Every step should be taken for the progress and development of Pakistan. Punjab will play Punjab will study and move forward.”

