56 suspended legislators yet to file wealth statements with ECP

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 31 Jan, 2025 02:31am

ISLAMABAD: The legislative memberships of 56 lawmakers remain suspended over not filing their annual wealth statements with the electoral body, for the previous financial year, whereas, 83 of the total 139 suspended legislators have filed the required statements, leading to the restoration of their respective memberships.

On 16th January, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspended the memberships of 139 legislators — two senators, 16 National Assembly, 68 Punjab Assembly, 15 Sindh Assembly, 33 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and five Balochistan Assembly members.

Of them, 83 legislators — both from Senate, nine from NA, 40 from PA, 11 from SA, 19 from KPA and two from BA — filed the wealth statements, and had their legislative memberships restored by the poll body.

The remaining 56 lawmakers — seven from NA, 28 from PA, four from SA, 14 from KPA and three from BA — remained suspended over not submitting the statements of assets and liabilities for fiscal year 2024-25, (till Thursday night), Business Recorder has learnt.

On 1st January, the ECP announced that 628 lawmakers — 23 from Senate, 116 from NA, 208 from PA, 165 from SA, 91 from KPA and 25 from BA — did not submit their wealth statements, and were required to submit them latest by 15th January.

These legislators included prominent names like Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani, Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazl-ur-Rahman, Federal Privatisation Minister Aleem Khan, Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar, Punjab’s Senior Planning Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Punjab’s Information Minister Azma Bukhari, Sindh’s Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho and Sindh’s Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani.

They are among 489 lawmakers who submitted the required statements of assets and liabilities by 15 January.

Of these 489 lawmakers, 21 are from Senate, 100 from NA, 140 from PA, 150 from SA, 58 from KPA and 20 from BA, the ECP record reveals.

The remaining 139 legislators were suspended on 16 January. Of them, 83 submitted the wealth statements, and 56 were yet to file their statements, till the filing of this report Thursday night.

The legislators are bound to submit their yearly statements of assets and liabilities, and those of their spouses and dependent children, as on each year’s 30 June, not later than 31 December, a mandatory requirement under Section 137(1) of Elections Act, 2017.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

