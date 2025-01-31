AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
BOP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.39%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
FCCL 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
FFL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
FLYNG 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.09%)
HUBC 130.17 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.44%)
HUMNL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.97%)
KOSM 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
MLCF 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.75%)
OGDC 206.87 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (1.79%)
PACE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.5%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.35%)
POWER 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.76%)
PPL 178.56 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (2.47%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.65%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
SEARL 107.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.11 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (7.45%)
SYM 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
TELE 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.37%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.01%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.74%)
WAVESAPP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (9.89%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.19%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 162.4 (1.38%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 695.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 113,206 Increased By 1719 (1.54%)
KSE30 35,565 Increased By 630.8 (1.81%)
Jan 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-31

SC (Practice and Procedure) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024: SC urged to declare law ultra vires of constitution

Terence J Sigamony Published 31 Jan, 2025 02:31am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has been urged to declare SC (Practice and Procedure) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 as a whole, and specifically sections 2, 3, 4(a) and 5 of the same as ultra vires of the Constitution, void ab initio, and non-est, for being violative of various provisions of the constitution.

Declare that all actions taken pursuant to the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024, including the purported reconstitution of the Committee, all decisions taken by the said committee void. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Gohar Ali Khan on Thursday filed an appeal under Section 5 of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure Act, 2023 against the order dated 12-12-24 of the Constitutional Bench in Const Petition 33 of 2024.

President of Pakistan on 26 September 2024 enacted Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024.

After the enactment of the Ordinance the then Chief Justice of Pakistan re-constituted Committee, and replaced Justice Munib Akhtar with Justice Aminuddin.

The Committee formed a larger bench comprising ex-CJP Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel for hearing of review petitions against the SC’s judgment on Article 63A of the constitution on 30th September 2024.

When Justice Munib refused to sit in the bench, the re-constituted committee included Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan in the larger bench, which on 3rd October 2024 passed short order and detailed judgment on 10th October 2024.

The federal government on 20th September enacted the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Amendment Ordinance, 2024, introducing a few changes in the Act 2023, particularly, in Section 2(1) under that a three-member judges’ committee of the apex court decides on the formation of the SC benches and cases related to human rights.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SC

Comments

200 characters

SC (Practice and Procedure) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024: SC urged to declare law ultra vires of constitution

IMF mission likely to arrive by March

Over 1,010 vehicles: FBR halts process of procurement

Indigenous gas sale in RLNG areas: SNGPL urges PD to review policy of allowing third parties

Anti-PIA statement: Cabinet orders inquiry against ex-minister

CPPs, industrial consumers: PD directs Discos and KE to ink SLA

Dec: winter package leads to 1.5pc hike in power consumption

Jul-Dec FY25: FBR chairman explains what actually caused revenue shortfall

New dams to add 10 MAF of water to reserves in 4-5 years: Wapda chief

Trust deed, REIT Scheme: SECP to streamline registration procedure

PBC commends Faceless Customs Assessment system

Read more stories