Gold price per tola increases Rs2,300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published January 29, 2025 Updated January 29, 2025 07:32pm

Gold prices in Pakistan registered an increase on Wednesday in line with their rise in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs2,300, clocking in at Rs288,700.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs247,513 after it registered an increase of Rs1,972, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs2,700 to settle at Rs286,400.

The international rate of gold increased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,763 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $22 during the day.

Meanwhile, the silver price increased by Rs28, clocking in at Rs3,391 per tola.

