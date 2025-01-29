AIRLINK 194.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.52%)
BOP 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
FCCL 38.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.85%)
FFL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
FLYNG 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.46%)
HUBC 128.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.65%)
OGDC 204.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.64%)
PACE 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
PAEL 41.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PIAHCLA 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.26%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
PPL 175.10 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.68%)
PRL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
PTC 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.4%)
SEARL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.95%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.58 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.15%)
SYM 19.76 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.39%)
TELE 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
TRG 65.17 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.59%)
WAVESAPP 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -23.3 (-0.2%)
BR30 35,270 Increased By 50.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 112,122 Increased By 91.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 35,135 Decreased By -0.5 (-0%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

India sends navigation satellite into orbit on ISRO rocket in landmark launch

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2025 11:04am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: India successfully launched into orbit on Wednesday a new navigation satellite aboard a home-grown rocket, strengthening its independent satellite positioning system at a time when space-based technologies are becoming increasingly critical.

The NVS-02 satellite lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota about 6:23 a.m. IST (0053 GMT) aboard the GSLV-F15 rocket, marking the latest step in India’s efforts to expand its Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system.

Designed to provide positioning services over India and surrounding regions, NavIC has been positioned by the country as India’s answer to the US Global Positioning System (GPS), China’s BeiDou, the European Galileo, and Russia’s GLONASS.

The launch, ISRO’s 100th, comes as competition in space intensifies, with countries racing to expand satellite networks that power everything from defence operations to smartphone navigation and financial transactions.

Jitendra Singh, India’s minister of Science and Technology said, “It’s a privilege to be associated with the Department of Space at the historic moment of this record feat.”

India achieves ‘historic’ space docking mission

In 2024, the United States led with 145 space launches, driven largely by SpaceX, while China followed with 68, according to industry data.

India, historically a smaller player, is increasing its launch cadence, with ISRO planning 30 missions by March 2025.

India SpaceX ISRO NVS 02 satellite Jitendra Singh

Comments

200 characters

India sends navigation satellite into orbit on ISRO rocket in landmark launch

PSX extends losses, KSE-100 loses over 500 points

USAID pauses funding programmes for country

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

World Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Oil prices steady as investors weigh impact of Trump tariffs

Salaried individuals: Aurangzeb signals possible tax slab overhaul

Engro Corporation to sell rice processing subsidiary to MAP Rice Mills in Rs2.4bn deal

Leghari shares salient features of power plan

SIFC proposal on Saudi investment matters: Meeting to discuss KE issues today

Read more stories