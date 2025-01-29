AIRLINK 193.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.88%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-29

‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Programm’: CM orders completion of 20,000 houses by Feb

Recorder Report Published 29 Jan, 2025 08:08am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting with regard to ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Program’ in which a detailed review was taken on progress being made about the program.

The scheme to provide free plots to homeless citizens in Punjab was reviewed along with taking into consideration various other recommendations and proposals.

The Chief Minister directed to conduct a detailed review of three and five Marla government housing schemes across the province. The meeting decided to establish an 8-member committee to finalize TORs for providing free of cost plots to the public. It was apprised in the meeting that directions have been issued to expedite development work of 2807 plots in 35 government housing schemes in 22 districts across Punjab.

The CM directed to accelerate development process of 1119 plots in nine governments housing schemes in seven districts and assigned a task to the relevant stakeholders to complete the construction of 20 thousand houses by February across the province under Apni Chhat Apna Ghar program.

She asserted that the task of construction of 100,000 houses annually should be met under any circumstance.

The CM was informed in the briefing that loans worth Rs. 8.2 billion have been disbursed for the construction of 9015 houses. About 2050 people have also received second instalment of loans for the construction of houses. As many as 4841 houses are under completion under Apni Chhat Apna Ghar program.

The CM was further informed in the briefing that the number of citizens who have visited Apni Chhat Apna Ghar portal has increased from 728,000.

Approximately more than 0.4 million applications along with complete documents have been received for this program. More than 74 thousand draft applications have also been submitted in this program portal while the process of submitting required documents along with it is ongoing.

