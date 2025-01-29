Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 165,707 tonnes of cargo comprising 85,435 tonnes of import cargo and 80,272 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hrs. ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 85,435 comprised of 45,090 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 40,345 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 80,272 comprised of 58,675 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 17,992 tonnes of Clinkers & 3,605 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 06 ships namely Apl Phoenix, Aframax Rio, Cosco New York, Osaka Express, Addison & Zhe Hai 168 berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 06 ships namely, MT Mardan, Esl Oman, Ds Ocean, Beijing, MT Sargodha & Riverside sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them MV Darya Rapti left the port on Tuesday morning and another ship, MT Start is expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A cargo volume of 91,365 comprising 84,333 tonnes imports cargo and 7,032 tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port, including containerized cargo carried in 46 Containers (4 TEUs Imports and 42 TEUs export) during the last 24 hours.

There are 25 ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them six ships namely Maersk Sensota, MSC Lisbon, Al-Kyoni SB, BW Matsuyama, KK Marlin and Epic Burano carrying Containers, Seeds, oil and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, PIBT, FOTCO and EVTL respectively on Tuesday, 28th January-2025.

