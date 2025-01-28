AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
Gold price per tola falls Rs2,700 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 28 Jan, 2025 05:57pm

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Tuesday in line with their decrease in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs2,700, clocking in at Rs286,400.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs245,541 after it recorded a decrease of Rs2,315, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs300 to settle at Rs289,100.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold decreased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,741 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was down by $26 during the day.

Silver prices lost Rs32 to settle at Rs3,363 per tola.

