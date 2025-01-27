Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Monday in line with their decrease in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs300, clocking in at Rs289,100.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs247,856 after it recorded a decrease of Rs257, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs200 to settle at Rs289,400.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold decreased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,767 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was down by $3 during the day.

Silver prices lost Rs14 to settle at Rs3,395 per tola.