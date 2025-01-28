Emma Raducanu shown early exit in Singapore

Cristina Bucsa of Spain rallied to eliminate No. 7 seed Emma Raducanu of Great Britain 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 in a three-hour-plus marathon during the first round of the Singapore Tennis Open on Monday.

Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open champ, hit seven aces but also committed seven double faults. Bucsa broke Raducanu’s serve three times in the second set and four times in the third, and by match’s end she had won exactly one point more than Raducanu (119-118).

No. 1 seed Anna Kalinskaya of Russia needed to go the distance to defeat American challenger Caroline Dolehide 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. No. 6 seed Camila Osorio of Colombia outlasted American Bernarda Pera 6-1, 6-7 (0), 6-3.

Other first-round winners included Simona Waltert of Switzerland, Dominika Salkova of the Czech Republic, Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand, Australia’s Maya Joint and American Ann Li.

Romania’s Sorana Cirstea rallied to defeat Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 in first-round action in Linz, Austria.

Cirstea did not tally an ace but benefited from Rus’ eight double faults. Rus saved a remarkable 15 of 19 break points, yet Cirstea pulled away on the strength of her first serve. She won 14 of 17 first-serve points in the decisive third set.

In the only other main-draw match Monday, Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova turned back Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 7-6 (7), 6-4.