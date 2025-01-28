Pakistan Pavilion at Arab Health 2025 inaugurated

KARACHI: Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at Arab Health 2025 at Za’abeel Hall 7, Dubai World Trade Centre.

The pavilion hosts 40 leading Pakistani companies under the umbrella of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), showcasing Pakistan’s capabilities in healthcare manufacturing and innovation.

Ali Zeb Khan, Trade & Investment Counsellor and other senior officials of Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in UAE were also present on the occasion.

The Ambassador highlighted the importance of enhancing Pakistan’s exports across diverse sectors to achieve sustainable economic growth.

He commended the globally recognized quality of Pakistan’s surgical and medical products and expressed pride in the country’s contributions to the healthcare industry comprising of surgical and pharmaceutical sectors.

