Celebrating 100 years of cinema: PU holds three-day international conference on creative arts

LAHORE: On the occasion of the completion of 100 years of cinema, the first three-day International Conference on Creative Arts was organized in collaboration with Punjab University Department of Graphic Design, British Council and other institutions at College of Art and Design.

The conference was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Eminent British artist Elaine Shemilt, renowned director Syed Noor, renowned comedian Iftikhar Thakur, eminent personalities from the film and theatre industry, Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University Dr Uzma Qureshi, Vice Chancellor Home Economics University Dr Faleha Kazmi, teachers and students in large numbers.

Addressing the ceremony, PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali desired to establish a film academy at Punjab University in collaboration with the industry. He regretted that we have not valued our people in the film industry.

He said that Punjab University always pays tribute to you and the bright stars of the film industry deserve honorary PhDs as we are proud of them. He said that people used to learn from films and people’s livelihood was also associated with this industry.

Distance from modern trends led to the decline of the film industry. Youth should revive the splendour of cinema by adopting modern techniques in film.

He said that the standard of success is service to humanity and people like Iftikhar Thakur enrich people’s lives by making them laugh. People from the film industry should come to the university and teach and pass on their experience to the new generation.

Renowned film director Syed Noor said that out of one hundred years of cinema industry, he is witness to 53 years and he has seen extreme rise and fall of the film industry.

He said that he has never seen such a conference in which the trend of filmmaking is promoted among students. We used to think that film should be taught in universities.

Today, filmmaking is being taught in universities and students do have a degree, but no one becomes a filmmaker. He said that if passion is created among the youth, then good filmmakers will be produced.

The film industry has declined in India too. He said that film is a larger than life and graphics are our future.

