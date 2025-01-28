AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
Jan 28, 2025

Policy rate cut will boost investor confidence: PM

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2025 06:45am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the policy rate reduction by 1 percent by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) would help boost the investors’ confidence in the country’s economy.

In a statement issued here, he termed the policy rate reduction to 12% a welcome move for the economy and expressed optimism that it would pave the way to increased investment.

He said that the policy rate has been reduced due to the low inflation rate and expressed the hope that the inflation would decrease further in the coming months.

He was all praise for Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and relevant departments to revive the national economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

