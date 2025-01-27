Interloop provides scholarship to 22 UAF students

FAISALABAD: Inter-loop has provided the scholarship to 22 undergraduate students of University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan along with Interloop Special Secretary to Chairman Col Ijaz Ahmad Nasir (retd) and Director Financial Assistance UAF Dr Muhammad Aslam disbursed the cheques at a ceremony.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is providing scholarships to 8,000 deserving and meritorious students that will help them to quench the thirst of the knowledge and excel in life.

He said that many of the students hail from low-income classes and it is difficult for them to pay the fees.

Therefore, the university with the financial support of the Federal and Provincial Governments and philanthropists is taking all possible measures for the noble cause.

He said that under the He said that under Chief Minister Honhaa’s Undergraduate Scholarship Programme, as many as 1,890 UAF students in the first semester benefited.

Col Ijaz Ahmad Nasir (retd) said that they had supported 54 students of the UAF since 2018 and they are taking all possible measures for the handholding of the deserving students.

