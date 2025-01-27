Thatta, Umerkot and Noshero Feroze: Sewage samples test positive for poliovirus

ISLAMABAD: The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health has confirmed the presence of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in environmental samples from three districts. The samples, collected from Thatta, Umerkot, and Noshero Feroze between December 23 and 24, 2024, have tested positive for WPV1.

According to a statement by the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, polio is a paralyzing disease with no cure. Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and a full routine vaccination schedule for children under the age of five are essential to build high immunity against the disease.

The Pakistan Polio Program conducts numerous mass vaccination drives annually, delivering the vaccine to children’s doorsteps. Additionally, the Expanded Program on Immunization offers vaccinations against 12 childhood diseases at no cost at health facilities.

The first polio vaccination campaign of the year is set for February 3-9, 2025, nationwide. It is crucial for parents to ensure that all children under five receive vaccination to remain protected.