Greek protesters demand justice over deadly 2023 train crash

ATHENS: Tens of thousands of Greeks protested outside parliament in Athens on Sunday to demand justice for the 57 people who died nearly two years ago in the country’s worst railway disaster.

Protesters held banners reading: “We won’t forget” and “I have no oxygen” - echoing a woman’s last words in a call to emergency services that was published by local media last week.

“We are here and we will not stop ... until those responsible are held accountable,” said Maria Karistianou, whose 20-year-old daughter died in the 2023 train crash.

Brief clashes broke out between police and some protesters after the largely peaceful demonstration, which was one of the biggest to be held in the capital in recent years. Similar protests were held in other cities in Greece.

A judicial investigation is still in progress over the head-on collision of a freight train and a passenger train packed with students just before midnight on Feb. 28, 2023.