AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-27

Sindh will make no compromise on water share: Sukkur mayor

APP Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:50am

SUKKUR: Spokesper-son for the Sindh government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Islam Shaikh has said that they will not compromise on even a single drop of Sindh’s water. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has formally raised this issue in the Council of Common Interests (CCI). If the matter is not resolved through the CCI, the Pakistan People’s Party is open to taking it to the constitutional court and even the court of public.

He said this while addressing a press conference after inspecting the lining and patching work of the Nara Canal. Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo, and Director Nara Canal, Ashfaq Noh Memon, were also present on the occasion. He said that in line with the vision of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the work on patching and lining of 2 kilometers of Nara Canal is underway, which is being completed in a record time. He said that an estimated cost of Rs 2.8 has been allocated for the project, and after the project is completed, the capacity of Nara Canal will be increased from 13649 cusecs to 18000 cusecs.

The project, which began on January 7, 2025, aims to benefit 8-9 districts in Sindh and promote agriculture, he added. He said that the goal is to complete the project by the first week of February, setting a record for swift completion. Once finished, the project will increase the capacity of the Nara Canal from 13649 cusecs to 18000 cusecs, ultimately boosting agricultural productivity in the region. He added that within 21 days, 95% of the work has been completed, and the work will be completed and the canal will be opened by the first week of February.

He said that farmers from Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Nawabshah, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, and Umerkot, among other districts, will benefit from this project.

Additionally, the growers of the tail-end areas will also gain advantages from this initiative. He said that, God willing the lining and patching of the 364-kilometer-long Nara Canal will also be launched in the future.

water Sukkur mayor Arslan Islam Shaikh

Comments

200 characters

Sindh will make no compromise on water share: Sukkur mayor

FBR chief highlights modernisation of customs

World Bank team due today to discuss power stability system plan

PTC concerned at gas price hike for CPPs

PM orders PD to cut power tariffs by Rs7/unit

Bilal made new DG of DGTO

Ogra hikes gas tariff for captive power plants

Ogra notifies new gas price

Formal talks with govt suspended: PTI chairman

PECA Amendment Bill: Media body writes letter to Senate panel

Tax assessment info access: IHC overturns FTO’s stance on taxpayers’ right

Read more stories