National Day of Australia: Message from Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri High Commissioner of Pakistan in Australia

On behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, I extend my warmest congratulations to the Government and people of Australia on the occasion of Australia’s National Day.

Pakistan and Australia share a long-standing and multifaceted relationship, rooted in history and strengthened by mutual respect, shared values, Commonwealth membership, a Westminster-style parliamentary system, and a deep appreciation for cricket. This partnership has evolved over time, expanding across political, economic, educational, and cultural domains.

A key pillar of our relationship is the vibrant Pakistani diaspora of over 130,000 individuals, who are making valuable contributions to Australia’s multicultural society and economic development. Their role as a bridge between our two nations continues to foster greater people-to-people linkages and understanding.

Our bilateral cooperation is reinforced through regular high-level engagements, including the establishment of the largest-ever Australia-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in Australia’s 47th Parliament. This underscores the growing significance of parliamentary collaboration in deepening ties between our nations.

Trade and investment between Pakistan and Australia continue to expand, with bilateral trade in goods and services reaching USD 1.186 billion in the financial year 2023-2024. With vast opportunities in agriculture, renewable energy, mining, science and technology, food processing, and IT, our economies are well-positioned for mutually beneficial partnerships. Several Australian companies are already operating successfully in Pakistan, and we look forward to welcoming more Australian businesses and investors to explore our dynamic market. Likewise, we also want to see more Pakistani companies operating in Australia.

Education remains a cornerstone of our relationship, with over 30,000 Pakistani students currently enrolled in Australian universities across diverse disciplines. Strengthening university partnerships, student and faculty exchanges, vocational training, and joint research initiatives remain key priorities for future collaboration in this sector.

Our defence ties, dating back to 1910, have grown through regular training programs, exchanges, and high-level dialogues, reinforcing our shared commitment to regional and global peace and security.

Cricket continues to be a powerful cultural bond between our nations. Recent ODI and T20 series between Pakistan and Australia reflect the passion for the sport that unites us, fostering goodwill and friendly competition.

Pakistan values its close and growing relationship with Australia and remains committed to strengthening cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. On this special occasion, we extend our best wishes to the Government and people of Australia for continued peace, progress, and prosperity.

Long live Pakistan-Australia friendship!

Pervez HaroonMadraswala

Chief Executive Officer, Clipsal by Schneider Electric Pakistan

President, Pakistan-Australia Business Forum (PABF)

Chairman, Pakistan-Australia Business Council of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI)

Warmest congratulations to all Australians on the joyous occasion of Australia Day 2025 from me and the esteemed members of the Pakistan-Australia Business Forum (PABF).

Comprising top executives of Australian companies operating in Pakistan and proprietors of firms representing Australian interests locally, PABF proudly stands as the foremost bilateral trade promotion forum, boasting a membership of 70 dedicated professionals. The forum actively champions Australian business interests across key economic sectors in Pakistan, fostering meaningful collaboration and growth.

Over the years, PABF, in close partnership with the Honorable Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan and the Pakistan-based team of the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, has focused on pivotal sectors, including:

o Agriculture: Dairy farming, forage seeds, water management, cotton seed and ginning, agro-farm equipment, and biofertilizers.

o Education: Higher education, vocational education and training, and skill development initiatives.

o Processed and Packaged Foods: Dairy products and other value-added offerings.

o Mining and Energy: Mining equipment, technology, project management services, and training.

o Infrastructure Development: Ports and highway development.

Since assuming the role of Chairman of the Pakistan-Australia Business Council (PABC) under the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in July 2020, my colleagues and I have spearheaded discussions to source Australian products, technology, and expertise across diverse industries in Pakistan. Additionally, PABF remains steadfast in assisting its members in accessing the Australian market, particularly for ‘Made in Pakistan’ products, such as textiles, software, and handcrafted furniture.

Guided by its mission, PABF is unwavering in its dedication to fostering dialogue between Australian and Pakistani stakeholders, with the ultimate aim of formalizing a Trade Agreement. While this endeavor poses significant challenges, the untapped potential for commercial opportunities makes it a worthwhile pursuit. Such an agreement would not only enhance bilateral trade relations but also unlock transformative economic opportunities for both nations.

On this special occasion, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Honorable Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, his team, and all Australians celebrating in Pakistan, at home, and around the world. PABF reaffirms its commitment to strengthening the bonds of friendship between Australia and Pakistan and pledges its unwavering support in fostering mutual growth and prosperity.

A special note of gratitude is extended to The Business Recorder for publishing this Special Supplement. Long live the friendship between Australia and Pakistan!

Australia-Pakistan Dosti Zindabad!

