PCB releases New Zealand, South Africa tri-nation series schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Saturday the schedule for the tri-nation ODI series, featuring Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa to be held from February 8 to 14.

In a press release, the PCB said that Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will be hosting the opening two matches and Karachi’s National Bank Stadium will stage the final league match and the final.

The series will begin on February 8, with Pakistan facing off against New Zealand in the opening match at 2pm.

New Zealand will then face South Africa on February 10, in a day match with the toss set for 9am.

“The action will shift to Karachi, where Pakistan will take on South Africa on February 12 in a day/night match at the National Bank Stadium, starting at 1400 (local time),” the PCB said.

It added that the final will be played on Friday, February 14, with the first ball to be bowled at 2pm.

Moreover, Pakistan and New Zealand are scheduled to train at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 6, under lights, while South Africa’s first outing at the historic venue will be on the morning of February 9.

At the Gaddafi Stadium, the PCB said, the spectator capacity has been increased, with new chairs installed throughout the venue.

“Additionally, 480 state-of-the-art LED lights have been installed to enhance broadcast LUX levels, ensuring a superior viewing experience for fans worldwide,” the board added.

To further elevate the spectator experience, two giant digital replay screens – measuring 80 feet x 30 feet and 22 feet x 35 feet – have been installed, the press release said.