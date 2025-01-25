KP govt includes life insurance in Sehat Card Plus scheme

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has decided to introduce another revolutionary step towards enhancing social protection of the citizens, by including a Life Insurance Scheme in the Sehat Card Plus programme.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed for the implementation of this Life Insurance Scheme. In this regard, a ceremony was held on Friday at the Chief Minister House in Peshawar, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur as the chief guest.

Officials from the Sehat Card Scheme and State Life Insurance Corporation signed the memorandum of understanding. Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province in the country to launch such a scheme.

This is a matter of pride and joy for the provincial government and the people of the province. He added that this scheme is not only unique in Pakistan but also the first of its kind globally.

The chief minister mentioned that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking practical steps toward establishing a welfare state in line with the vision of the founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Under the Life Insurance Scheme, financial assistance will be provided to the family of the head of the household undergoing treatment under the Sehat Card Plus scheme in case of death, he said.

“The scheme will provide compensation of Rs one million to the family if the head of the household (under the age of 60) passes away, and Rs 500,000 if the head of the household (aged above 60) dies,”, the chief minister added and revealed that more than 10.4 million families will benefit from this Life Insurance Scheme, which will cost the provincial government Rs 4.5 billion annually. He emphasised that after Sehat Card Plus, the Life Insurance Scheme is the second largest social protection programme of the provincial government. He remarked that the government is committed to ensuring the social protection of the vulnerable and deserving segments of the society.

The chief minister further stated that supporting vulnerable segments of society is a core part of the founding chairman’s vision and the responsibility of the state, adding that the provincial government is implementing several programmes in this regard. “The Life Insurance Scheme is another significant step that will provide relief to affected families in the event of the passing of their bread earner,” he remarked. Ali Amin Gandapur also mentioned that under the Sehat Card Scheme, 100% of the province’s population is being provided free and quality healthcare services.

