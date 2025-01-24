AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
BOP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.74%)
FCCL 40.65 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.37%)
FFL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.49%)
FLYNG 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 132.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 47.60 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.87%)
OGDC 213.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PACE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.14%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
POWER 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 182.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
PRL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PTC 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.38%)
SEARL 106.84 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (4.2%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.67%)
SYM 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
TPLP 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.95 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.37%)
WAVESAPP 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.98%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.29%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
BR100 12,045 Increased By 70.8 (0.59%)
BR30 36,580 Increased By 433.6 (1.2%)
KSE100 114,038 Increased By 594.4 (0.52%)
KSE30 35,794 Increased By 159 (0.45%)
Jan 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-24

US natural gas prices steady as market waits for federal storage report

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2025 06:26am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures held steady as the market waited for direction from a federal report expected to show utilities pulled more gas from storage than usual to heat homes and businesses during extreme cold weather last week.

Prices failed to move despite a rise in flows to Freeport LNG’s export plant in Texas after the plant shut on Tuesday and forecasts for more gas demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Analysts projected utilities pulled around 244 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Jan. 17, which was marked by extremely low temperatures.

That compares with a drop of 277 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average draw of 167 bcf for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange remained unchanged at $3.957 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:27 a.m. EST (1327 GMT).

Analysts projected energy firms would pull over 200 bcf of gas out of storage for a third week in a row in the week ended Jan. 24 to meet the record heating demand seen this week. That drawdown would likely erase the small surplus of gas, measured over a five-year average, in inventory for the first time since January 2022.

Some analysts said storage withdrawals in January could top the current monthly record high of 994 bcf set in January 2022, according to federal energy data.

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 US states has fallen from 104.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in December to 101.9 bcfd so far in January, due mostly to freezing oil and gas wells and pipes, known as freeze-offs. That compares with a monthly record of 104.5 bcfd in December 2023.

Freeze-offs from Jan. 18-21 caused output to drop by 6.3 bcfd to a one-year low of 97.4 bcfd on Tuesday.

In past years, freeze-offs cut gas output by roughly 8.1 bcfd from Jan. 9-16 in 2024, 4.6 bcfd from Jan. 31-Feb. 1 in 2023, 15.8 bcfd from Dec. 20-24 in 2022, and 20.4 bcfd from Feb. 8-17 in 2021, according to LSEG data.

Meteorologists projected that weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder than normal through Feb. 7, with several near-normal days mixed in between Jan. 27-Feb 4.

But with milder weather coming, LSEG forecast average gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would fall from 157.0 bcfd this week to 142.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG’s outlook on Wednesday.

GAS US natural gas US natural gas prices

Comments

200 characters

US natural gas prices steady as market waits for federal storage report

Ministries told to submit FY26 budget proposals

Aurangzeb attends IGWEL session

Meeting with PBA team: Economic growth back on track after 2018 hiatus: PM

Affordable housing projects: Govt to announce major incentives for finance access

Finance minister meets Saudi, Qatari counterparts

NTC Appellate Tribunal: ECC directs ministry to expedite formation

OICCI briefed about Uraan plan: Govt reaffirms commitment to private sector engagement

Letter written to Naqvi: Foreign investors face security clearance roadblock: PTBA

FO denies Kabul’s allegations of supporting ISIS

JCP approves 12 names as SHC additional judges

Read more stories