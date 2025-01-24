AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
BOP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.74%)
FCCL 40.65 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.37%)
FFL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.49%)
FLYNG 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 132.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 47.60 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.87%)
OGDC 213.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PACE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.14%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
POWER 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 182.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
PRL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PTC 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.38%)
SEARL 106.84 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (4.2%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.67%)
SYM 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
TPLP 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.95 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.37%)
WAVESAPP 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.98%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.29%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
BR100 12,045 Increased By 70.8 (0.59%)
BR30 36,580 Increased By 433.6 (1.2%)
KSE100 114,038 Increased By 594.4 (0.52%)
KSE30 35,794 Increased By 159 (0.45%)
Jan 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-01-24

Bangladesh’s high growth under ousted PM Hasina was ‘fake’: Yunus

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2025 06:26am

DAVOS: The head of Bangladesh’s interim government, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, said on Thursday that his country’s high growth under ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was “fake” and faulted the world for not questioning what he said was her corruption.

Yunus, 84, an economist and the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize winner, took charge of the South Asian country’s interim government in August after Hasina was forced to flee to neighbouring India following weeks of violent protests.

Hasina has been credited with turning around the economy and the country’s massive garments industry during her 15 years in power, although critics have accused her of human rights violations and suppressing free speech and dissent.

Hasina, who had ruled Bangladesh since 2009, is being investigated there on suspicion of crimes against humanity, genocide, murder, corruption and money laundering and Dhaka has asked New Delhi to extradite her.

Hasina and her party deny wrongdoing, while New Delhi has not responded to the extradition request.

“She was in Davos telling everybody how to run a country. Nobody questioned that,” Yunus told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in the Swiss Alpine resort. “That’s not a good world system at all.”

“The whole world is responsible for making that happen. So that’s a good lesson for the world,” he said. “She said, our growth rate surpasses everybody else. Fake growth rate, completely.”

Yunus did not elaborate on why he thought that growth was fake, but went on to stress the importance of broad-based and inclusive growth, and the need to reduce wealth inequality.

Annual growth in the Muslim-majority country of 170 million people accelerated to nearly 8% in the financial year 2017/18, compared with about 5% when Hasina took over in 2009, before the impact of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine pulled it down.

In 2023, the World Bank described Bangladesh as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

“Since its independence in 1971, Bangladesh has transformed from one of the poorest countries to achieving lower-middle income status in 2015,” it said.

The student-led movement in Bangladesh grew out of protests against quotas in government jobs that spiralled in July, provoking a violent crackdown that drew global criticism, although Hasina’s government denied using excessive force.

Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus Sheikh Hasina

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh’s high growth under ousted PM Hasina was ‘fake’: Yunus

Ministries told to submit FY26 budget proposals

Aurangzeb attends IGWEL session

Meeting with PBA team: Economic growth back on track after 2018 hiatus: PM

Affordable housing projects: Govt to announce major incentives for finance access

Finance minister meets Saudi, Qatari counterparts

NTC Appellate Tribunal: ECC directs ministry to expedite formation

OICCI briefed about Uraan plan: Govt reaffirms commitment to private sector engagement

Letter written to Naqvi: Foreign investors face security clearance roadblock: PTBA

FO denies Kabul’s allegations of supporting ISIS

JCP approves 12 names as SHC additional judges

Read more stories