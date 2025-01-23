AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-23

Aurangzeb meets Anita

NNI Published 23 Jan, 2025 06:14am

DAVOS: On the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb held a fruitful discussion with President Gender Equality at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Anita Zaidi.

During the meeting, they discussed collaborative efforts undertaken in improving nutrition, health, and polio eradication.

The Minister apprised the foundation of the government’s commitment to advancing these vital health initiatives and its partnership with the foundation.

World Economic Forum Davos Muhammad Aurangzeb Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Anita Zaidi

