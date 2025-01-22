AIRLINK 197.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.49%)
Russian rouble strengthens to below 99 to the US dollar

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2025 02:23pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened to below 99 to the US dollar amid market optimism over easing tensions between Russia and the West over the Ukraine war, following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

The rouble had strengthened by 0.9% to trade at 98.60 to the dollar by 0815 GMT, the strongest level since Dec. 5, over-the-counter market data showed.

The rouble was 0.3% firmer against China’s yuan at 13.53 in trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX). The rouble has strengthened by almost 13% against the dollar since the start of the year, becoming the best performing currency across emerging markets in 2025.

It gained more than 3% since Monday, the day of Trump’s inauguration.

“Rouble purchases may have been driven by the reaction to statements by Trump and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin about their intention to hold negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict in the near future,” said Veles Capital’s Elena Kozhukhova.

She called the rouble’s recent fluctuations “speculative” and said there were “no guarantees of an improvement in the geopolitical situation.

Rouble surges past 100 mark vs dollar

The rouble is supported by increased forex sales by the state and exporting companies and stronger prices for oil, Russia’s main export commodity, which offset the impact of US energy sanctions imposed on Jan. 10.

“Two factors came into play: more active sales by exporters due to the approaching tax payment period, and speculative demand for the rouble amid prevailing expectations of easing geopolitical tensions,” said Denis Popov from PSB Bank.

One-day dollar/rouble futures, which trade on MOEX and are a guide for the over-the-counter exchange rate, were flat at 100.26. The Russian central bank set the official exchange rate at 99.93.

