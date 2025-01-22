AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
Raja Samiullah steers Army to clinch SZJ Memorial Polo Cup opener

Recorder Report Published 22 Jan, 2025 06:06am

LAHORE: Team Army defeated Team Balochistan by 10½-6 goals in the opening match of the eight-goal Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup, sponsored by JS Bank that commenced under the auspices of Jinnah Polo Fields, here Tuesday.

Team Army, which had a 2½-goal handicap advantage, was spearheaded by Raja Samiullah, who smashed in seven superb goals. Additionally, LD Imran Shahid scored one goal for the winning team. On the other hand, Team Balochistan’s Raja Mikayial Sami hammered five fabulous goals while Mumtaz Abbas Niazi contributed one goal, but they fell short of four and a half goals.

The match kicked off with Team Army displaying a strong performance against a spirited Balochistan side, edging out a narrow 2-1 lead by the end of the first chukker. The second chukker witnessed an intense battle as both teams showcased their skills, scoring two goals each. Despite the tight contest, Army maintained a slim 4-3 advantage heading into the third chukker.

In the third chukker, Army stepped up their game, delivering an impressive three goals while Balochistan managed to respond with two, extending Army's lead to 7-5. The fourth and final chukker saw both sides adding a goal apiece, bringing the score to 8-6. With their 2.5-goal handicap advantage, Team Army emerged victorious in the opening match, securing a well-earned win.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

