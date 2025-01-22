Role of ICTs in agricultural marketing

Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) are critical consideration in agricultural marketing, which enables smallholder farmers to work differently than the traditional models.

With access to market data and instant contact with consumers, farmers are starting to use ICTs to eliminate middle men, enhance farm management, and ultimately their income or profits. To optimize these technologies, the best approach is to have collaboration between the governmental and non-governmental institutions as well as entrepreneurs.

In developing countries such as Pakistan, agriculture continues to be leading socially and economically as millions of households rely on it.

However, for most of the time, the smallholder farmers have been facing some challenges for example limited information access, dependency on middlemen, and inability to cope with price fluctuations that leave them in low profitability cycles.

The beginning of ICTs has opened new prospects, providing mechanization so that these farmers become important parts of the digital economy.

Using smart phones and internet platforms ICTs have specialized agricultural applications that are changing the way of agriculture business. By doing so, smallholders are able to get true market prices, optimal farming methods, and even best weather conditions for crops.

One of the most transformative effects of ICTs in agriculture is access to current market information. Traditionally, small farmers depend on intermediaries to sell their products, mostly accepting prices that reflect a sharp middleman markup. Due to direct sales from the farming firms to the buyers, ICTs can eliminate intermediaries; farmers can negotiate better prices for their produce, translating into a considerably improved profit margin.

With the growth of e-commerce, smallholder farmers have an extraordinary opportunity to reach broader markets. ICTs authorize platforms that enable farmers to market their products on the internet through platforms where buyers who are out of the farmers’ reach can easily access their produce. By using digital tools, farmers gain just not the better pricing control but also handle logistics and delivery effectively, positioning them competitively in the marketplace.

Supply chain traceability is another area where ICTs have had a major applause. Farm produce supply chains are enhanced by digitization, making it easier and accurate to track the products from farm, processing and the consumer end. This is however of much importance to smallholders seeking to export their commodities since traceability is always an essential component within the supply chain process.

Thus, despite the fact several potential benefits of ICTs, there are still several obstacles to using ICTs in that scope, especially by farmers from remote areas.

A major obstacle is that people do not have a proper understanding of digital technology. Most smallholder farmers in developing countries, particularly older ones, are not technically equipped to operate instruments fully online.

Filling this gap requires training starting from governments, NGOs, and private sector partners. Although the use of ICTs can bring long-term positive impacts to farmers, costs of acquiring devices, internet services, and staff training are likely to be a barrier to small-scale farmers.

The targeted technology adoption regime could be supported meaningfully by government subsidies and low interest on repayable amounts.

Infrastructure conditions, such as poor internet services and the high cost of devices, hold down technology access for rural farmers. They stipulate that to resolve this problem, governments and telecommunication firms must make it their goal to expand rural access and/or reduce the costs of digital instruments. In some areas, particularly among conventional farmers who have been employing farming techniques for many years, there exists a kind of resistance to digital technologies.

Success stories based upon navigator projects inspired by community could go a long way towards dealing with this challenge in an effective and meaningful manner.

To fully exploit the transformative potential of ICTs, several strategic steps are necessary like enhancing the digital literacy while investment initiatives must be focused on courses to increase the usage of technical literacy among farmers.

Workshops, online tutorials, seminars and local partnerships with schools can help produce a generation of farmers quipped with digital literacy skills. Expanding internet services with high quality and mobile network infrastructure is also essential.

Governments can talk to telecommunication companies to construct more towers in rural areas and or subsidize financially suitable data packages for farmers. ICTs can be made affordable and accessible to most farmers through certain subsidies. Proof of this effect in relation to farm efficient productivity and income can encourage more farmers to apply these tools. Pilot projects and success stories from close communities can help overcome reluctance to embrace digital technologies.

As we advanced into the digital age, the role of ICTs in agriculture is becoming essential. By giving access to current market information, improving farm management, and connect farmers directly with buyers, ICTs offer a pathway for small farmers to enhance their farm profits and participate in global markets.

However, to achieve the full impact of ICTs, efforts to improve digital literacy, extend connectivity, and reduce technology costs are required.

A combination of government, non-governmental organizations and private sector participation will play the most important role in demystifying the ICT barriers for adoption and make sure that every farmer gets value addition from the digital revolution. In the end, the integration of ICTs in agricultural marketing is more than just a technological shift; it’s an opportunity to enable millions of farmers improve their livelihoods, and commit to a more flexible agricultural economy.

