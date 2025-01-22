Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 175,823 tonnes of cargo comprising 144,632 tonnes of import cargo and 31,191 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 144,632 comprised of 88,048 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 18,127 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 38,457 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 31,191 comprised of 30,373 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 220 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 480 tonnes of Clinkers & 118 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 08 ships namely, Oocl Taipei, Cs Maram, Princess Masa, One Reliability, Wan Hai 611, Dolphine 19, Independent Spirit & Kk Marlin berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 08 ships namely, Ualf Liberty, Apl Barcelona, Xin Shanghai, Xing Luo 88, Nasco Gem, Jasmin 2, Hafnia Express & Li Dian 3 sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Maeva’ left the port on today early morning, while four more ships, MTM Amazon, Ardmore Cheyenne, Karrar and Venus are expected to sail on Tuesday.

Cargo volume of 151,712 tonnes, comprising 80,409 tonnes imports cargo and 71,303 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,435 Containers (596 TEUs Imports &3,839 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 28 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Maersk Kensington, MSC Positano, Au Taurus, Nord Valorous and Ivan-6 & another ship ‘Fuwarit’ carrying Container, Palm oil, Soya Bean Oil, LPG and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, LCT, EVTL and PGPCL respectively on Tuesday 21st January, while two more container ships, Maersk Cabo Verde and One Reliability are due arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday January 22nd, 2025.

