AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FCCL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.52%)
FFL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
FLYNG 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
HUBC 138.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.57%)
HUMNL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.51%)
OGDC 222.54 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.28%)
PACE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PAEL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PPL 188.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 110.42 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (3.77%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.63%)
SYM 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.42%)
TELE 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.35%)
TRG 68.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
WAVESAPP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
WTL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
BR100 12,220 Increased By 82.9 (0.68%)
BR30 37,317 Increased By 171.8 (0.46%)
KSE100 115,845 Increased By 572.7 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,476 Increased By 164.8 (0.45%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm tracks Dalian oils higher, weak exports cap gains

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2025 04:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second session on Monday, supported by strength in Dalian vegetable oils and bargain buying, however weak palm oil exports in the Jan. 1-20 period limited gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 16 ringgit, or 0.38% higher, at 4,206 ringgit ($936.75) a metric ton.

“The bargain buying has been the main theme for palm oil markets since Friday…as the palm oil prices now at a discount against soyoil and sunflower oil and also the margins have started to improve at the key destination markets, especially India,” said Anilkumar Bagani, commodity research head at vegetable oil brokerage Sunvin Group.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-20 are estimated to have fallen between 18.2% and 23%, according to cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia.

“Malaysian palm oil export during January so far has been at the lower end and the production is not falling at the pace which was seen during December, (which) means the stocks are likely to show a rebound by the end of January,” Bagani added.

Palm posts weekly drop, weighed down by rival oils

India’s palm oil imports are set to plunge to a near five-year low in January, hit by negative refining margins as the tropical oil’s premium over rivals drives buyers to more competitively priced soyoil, government and industry officials told Reuters.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract climbed 1.98%, while its palm oil contract was up 1.3%. The Chicago Board of Trade is closed on Monday for a holiday.

Palm oil tracks price movements in rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may bounce into a range of 4,265 ringgit to 4,315 ringgit per ton, as it has stabilised around support at 4,106 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export palm oil prices palm oil import Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm tracks Dalian oils higher, weak exports cap gains

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 570 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Rousch Power transfers complex to government entity after CPPA settlement

Nuclear power dominates as Pakistan’s electricity generation increases 1% in December 2024

Triumphant Trump returns to White House, launching new era of upheaval

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on January 27: SBP

Aurangzeb heads to Davos for World Economic Forum moot

First passenger flight lands at New Gwadar International Airport

OGDCL enhances oil and gas production

Amended tax laws to tighten noose on non-filers

Read more stories