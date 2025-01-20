AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
KP govt decides to launch operation in Kurram

Recorder Report Published 20 Jan, 2025 05:31am

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided indiscriminate operation against miscreants to restore peace in the sectarian stripe tribal district Kurram.

According to a spokesman of the provincial government a high-level meeting attended by the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other administrative and police officials.

The spokesman said that peace agreement would be implemented as per law and Pashtun traditions, saying the state is standing by the peaceful people and violent elements would be taken to task. He said initiating action against some elements in affected localities has become inevitable.

Kurram admin orders setting up of camps for DPs

He said that during the operation, the security forces will remain in the back up of police and civil administration. He said that the government is skeptical that some miscreants have penetrated in the peaceful people.

For saving peaceful people of losses, they would be segregated from miscreants before the operation. He said that best alternate arrangements have been made for the accommodation of the residents of affected localities.

The spokesman added that the government is requesting both parties of the dispute to assist the law-enforcement agencies in the identification of miscreants in their ranks.

He said that the provincial government since last three months is making efforts for restoration of peace in district Kurram through peaceful manner and a peace agreement was reached on through a grand jirga as per Pashtun traditions. But, some miscreants made a deliberate attempt to sabotage the peace agreement.

The spokesman said that miscreants made murder attempt on the Deputy Commissioner rendering him critically injured and also targeting the personnel of security forces and convoys of relief goods.

The provincial government has appealed the people to extend full cooperation to security forces in the affected localities, adding the government would soon clear the affected area of the miscreants to restore peace.

He said that the provincial government has left no stone unturned in the restoration of peace as per peace agreement. The residents of Kurram, he said, want peace, respect and adherence to the peace agreement.

