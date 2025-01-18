AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sinner vows to raise level after romping into Australian Open last 16

AFP Published 18 Jan, 2025 06:35pm

MELBOURNE: Defending champion Jannik Sinner warned Saturday he was getting better the deeper he went at the Australian Open after powering into the last 16 with an impressive straight-sets victory.

The Italian world number one dropped a set for the first time in 14 matches in his second-round clash against Australian wildcard Tristan Schoolkate.

But there were no such wobbles against the unseeded American Marcos Giron on Rod Laver Arena as he emphatically sprinted home 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in 2hrs 1min, slamming 35 winners and eight aces.

“For sure the first goal was to get in the second week. I’m very happy to be here again,” said Sinner, who also won the US Open and ATP Finals among eight titles last year.

Jannik Sinner says coach Darren Cahill will retire after season

“It felt like today was maybe the best match in the way of how I tried to play. I still made some mistakes, but it’s okay. I felt like I was hitting the ball a little bit better than in the previous rounds.

“So I’m quite happy. Of course I want to raise my level in the next round match.”

Awaiting him is Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic or Danish 13th seed Holger Rune, who will face a player on a 17-match win streak.

That record stretches back to a defeat against Carlos Alcaraz in Beijing in October.

“I felt like today I was still missing some shots, but in a positive way,” Sinner added.

“I went for shots. I tried to make some serve and volleys, some dropshots, trying to have a good feel with the court.

“When you play good, you realise that you’re playing some good tennis, which gives you then also a very calm mindset, knowing that today it might be a good day.”

The 23-year-old, who is defending a Grand Slam title for the first time after his five-set win against Daniil Medvedev in last year’s final, asserted his authority immediately against Giron.

He broke him on his first service game and that proved sufficient to take the set despite making 11 unforced errors, two more than Giron.

The top seed bided his time in set two before making his move in the fifth game, working two break points and taking a 3-2 lead when Giron slapped a forehand wide.

The American, who was bidding to reach the last 16 at a Grand Slam for the first time, had no answers as Sinner dominated the rallies.

A Sinner backhand winner earned him another break to move 2-0 clear in the third set and it all looked to be over.

But the plucky Giron, ranked 46, still had some fight left and broke for the first time in the match to level up at 2-2.

That riled up the Italian, who broke straight back and made no more mistakes in winning the next four games on his way to a ruthless victory.

Australian Open Jannik Sinner

Comments

200 characters

Sinner vows to raise level after romping into Australian Open last 16

PM Shehbaz welcomes Pakistan’s inclusion in WEF’s Digital FDI Initiative

FM Dar directs efficient, timely assistance to Pakistani victims of Moroccan boat tragedy

Pakistani, Chinese companies ink $250mn MoUs to boost medical sector

Trump administration plans mass immigrant arrests next week

Lebanon president says Israel must withdraw from south by January 26 deadline

Noman Ali, Sajid Khan help Pakistan dominate West Indies in spin battle

Two judges shot dead at Iran’s supreme court

5 more ministries to be examined for rightsizing

Feb 10- Mar 5: World Bank to send mission to assess slow progress on Dasu project

Electricity: annual rebasing from Jan 1 approved

Read more stories