Jannik Sinner says coach Darren Cahill will retire after season

Jannik Sinner will part ways with veteran coach Darren Cahill after this season, the world’s top-ranked tennis player revealed Thursday in Melbourne, where Sinner advanced to the third round of the Australian Open.

Cahill, 59, is retiring after this year, Sinner said. Cahill joined Sinner’s coaching team in 2022, and the 23-year-old Italian player has since won two Grand Slam events, including the 2024 Australian Open, and has climbed to No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

“He brought me so many things,” Sinner said. “I don’t want to talk so much about his retirement. I feel very, very lucky and happy to be his last player on Tour. He has been an amazing, amazing coach and person, not only for me but for all the other players he has worked with.”

In his decades on the tour, Cahill has helped coach former world No. 1 players Lleyton Hewitt, Andre Agassi and Simona Halep, among others.

Sinner, who is also coached by Simone Vagnozzi, wants to give Cahill a victory lap in 2025.

“For me it’s just a huge honor. Hopefully we can make a nice season,” said Sinner, who advanced in Melbourne with a four-set win over Australian player Tristan Schoolkate and will face the United States’ Marcos Giron in the third round. “But let’s see what’s coming in the future.”