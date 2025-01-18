Strength of nations lies in politics and culture: Bilawal

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emphasised that the strength of a nation does not lie in guns or bullets but in its politics and culture.

He stated that nations that forget their cultural roots can never progress. According to a statement issued by the Media Cell at Bilawal House, the PPP chairman was addressing a special ceremony held in the premises of the Sindh Assembly to commemorate the formation of the country’s first Constituent Assembly.

Bilawal highlighted the historic role played by the Sindh Assembly in the creation of Pakistan. He stated, “The PPP believes that nations are not built by a single individual, a force, or a specific ideology. Nations are built collectively, through unity and hard work. In this struggle, politics has always played a crucial role.”

He further added, “I am actively working to play my political role in this process. However, I believe that culture plays an even greater role than politics. Nations that forget their culture or distance themselves from it ultimately lose their identity.”

He remarked that Pakistan has a rich and ancient history. “We take pride in being the heirs of the Indus Valley civilization,” he said. He noted that the people of this land laid the foundations of agriculture, irrigation, and modern life thousands of years ago, with historical sites in his hometown, Larkana, standing as testament to this heritage.

The PPP chairman emphasised that the creation of Pakistan was achieved without violence or military strength. “The success in establishing this country was due to the unity of the entire nation, including politicians, which led to a historic and peaceful struggle,” he said.

Addressing the challenges faced by the country today, Bilawal stressed the need for unity and embracing cultural values to overcome them. “I am convinced that, just as in the past, the people of Pakistan and this land will progress in the future. But if we remain divided or fail to recognize that true power lies in our culture and politics, we might not meet the aspirations of our younger generation,” he warned.

He called for greater efforts to promote Pakistani culture, entertainment, and art. He pointed out that Western countries are not superpowers merely because of their military might or wealth but because they have owned and promoted their culture. “They have used soft power to win hearts and minds. Today, even our children listen to their artists’ songs, watch their movies, and follow their television shows,” he said.

He lamented that had the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto been followed in promoting culture, Pakistani films, music, and art might have gained international recognition similar to Western countries. Supporting the establishment of a media university in Karachi, Bilawal instructed Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to expedite the project under a public-private partnership.

He noted that while culture and art in the past were driven by pens and brushes, modern tools like computers, artificial intelligence, and digital platforms now play a pivotal role. “We want our youth to have access to modern facilities so that they can represent Pakistan on global platforms,” he stated.

Bilawal called on politicians, cultural representatives, and citizens from every city and region to work diligently for the country’s development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025