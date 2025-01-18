Markets Print 2025-01-18
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 17, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 115,272.08
High: 115,356.12
Low: 113,571.96
Net Change: 1435.34
Volume (000): 212,258
Value (000): 23,122,856
Makt Cap (000) 3,556,192,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,954.06
NET CH (+) 451.43
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,881.96
NET CH (+) 187.22
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 30,110.05
NET CH (+) 388.44
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,026.10
NET CH (+) 558.13
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,377.09
NET CH (+) 227.96
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,463.55
NET CH (+) 56.34
------------------------------------
As on: 17- January -2025
====================================
Comments