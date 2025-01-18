KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 17, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 115,272.08 High: 115,356.12 Low: 113,571.96 Net Change: 1435.34 Volume (000): 212,258 Value (000): 23,122,856 Makt Cap (000) 3,556,192,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,954.06 NET CH (+) 451.43 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,881.96 NET CH (+) 187.22 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 30,110.05 NET CH (+) 388.44 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,026.10 NET CH (+) 558.13 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,377.09 NET CH (+) 227.96 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,463.55 NET CH (+) 56.34 ------------------------------------ As on: 17- January -2025 ====================================

