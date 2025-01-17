AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
FCCL 34.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.64%)
FFL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.59%)
HUBC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.4%)
HUMNL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.28%)
OGDC 218.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.36%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.32%)
PAEL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.69%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 187.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.96%)
PRL 42.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.29%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
SEARL 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
SYM 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.28%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
TPLP 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
TRG 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.63%)
WAVESAPP 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.25%)
BR100 11,949 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.71%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -410 (-1.11%)
KSE100 113,837 Decreased By -659 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,762 Decreased By -241 (-0.67%)
Jan 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-17

KEPZ’s audits yield record Rs71m revenue recovery

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2025 02:56am

KARACHI: The Export Collectorate, Port Qasim (PMBQ) has reported unprecedented success in revenue recovery through the annual audits of the Karachi Export Processing Zone (KEPZ).

The audits, which resumed after a seven-year gap in January 2024, yielded Rs. 71 million in duties and taxes, marking a dramatic 305% increase from the previous year. Under the leadership of Collector Sadia Sheeraz, the Collectorate has significantly outperformed its previous fiscal records. These achievements were realized within just six and a half months of FY 2024-25.

The Collectorate has recovered an impressive Rs. 71 million in duties and taxes during the ongoing annual audit of KEPZ units, representing a 305% increase compared to Rs. 0.72 million in the same period of last fiscal year and Rs. 17.5 million for the entire FY 2023-24.

The current recovery figure dwarfs both Rs. 0.72 million recovered in the same period last fiscal year and the entire FY 2023-24 collection of Rs. 17.5 million. The Collectorate’s overall revenue collection has also shown impressive growth. From July to December 2024, duty and tax collection reached Rs. 2,669 million, depicting a 7.6% increase over the previous year’s corresponding period, with an additional Rs. 202 million in collections.

OC Hybrid procedure causing difficulties for KEPZ industries

The Collectorate also established the Committee for Internal Dispute Resolution (CIDR) at KEPZ in September 2024. This innovative initiative brings together customs officials, EPZ investors, and customs agents to streamline dispute resolution and improve stakeholder relations. Speaking to the media, Collector Exports PMBQ highlighted the importance of balancing regulation with trade facilitation.

“Over the past year, Exports Collectorate PMBQ has not only exercised strong administrative measures at KEPZ but also introduced innovative steps to promote legitimate trade, ensuring compliance while addressing the genuine concerns of stakeholders,” she added.

The success of the KEPZ audits and other initiatives under her leadership reflects a sincere commitment of customs team towards maintaining integrity and efficiency within Pakistan’s customs system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Port Qasim Karachi Export Processing Zone FY 2023 24 Export Collectorate KEPZ

Comments

200 characters

KEPZ’s audits yield record Rs71m revenue recovery

Warehousing as industry: ECC reapproves declaration

Foreign-funded projects: Design changes, consultant delays stall work: Senate panel

NEV policy tailored to meet national priorities: MoI&P

‘Cost of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project has increased 119.21pc’

KE team meets govt officials to resolve issues

Issues facing French IPPs come under discussion

Paper & paperboard: TPB to waive 10pc RD beyond Dec 31, 2024

FBR allows entry of Azerbaijan’s cargo vehicles

PM welcomes launch of Menzies Aviation

Read more stories