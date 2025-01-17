KEPZ’s audits yield record Rs71m revenue recovery

KARACHI: The Export Collectorate, Port Qasim (PMBQ) has reported unprecedented success in revenue recovery through the annual audits of the Karachi Export Processing Zone (KEPZ).

The audits, which resumed after a seven-year gap in January 2024, yielded Rs. 71 million in duties and taxes, marking a dramatic 305% increase from the previous year. Under the leadership of Collector Sadia Sheeraz, the Collectorate has significantly outperformed its previous fiscal records. These achievements were realized within just six and a half months of FY 2024-25.

The Collectorate has recovered an impressive Rs. 71 million in duties and taxes during the ongoing annual audit of KEPZ units, representing a 305% increase compared to Rs. 0.72 million in the same period of last fiscal year and Rs. 17.5 million for the entire FY 2023-24.

The current recovery figure dwarfs both Rs. 0.72 million recovered in the same period last fiscal year and the entire FY 2023-24 collection of Rs. 17.5 million. The Collectorate’s overall revenue collection has also shown impressive growth. From July to December 2024, duty and tax collection reached Rs. 2,669 million, depicting a 7.6% increase over the previous year’s corresponding period, with an additional Rs. 202 million in collections.

The Collectorate also established the Committee for Internal Dispute Resolution (CIDR) at KEPZ in September 2024. This innovative initiative brings together customs officials, EPZ investors, and customs agents to streamline dispute resolution and improve stakeholder relations. Speaking to the media, Collector Exports PMBQ highlighted the importance of balancing regulation with trade facilitation.

“Over the past year, Exports Collectorate PMBQ has not only exercised strong administrative measures at KEPZ but also introduced innovative steps to promote legitimate trade, ensuring compliance while addressing the genuine concerns of stakeholders,” she added.

The success of the KEPZ audits and other initiatives under her leadership reflects a sincere commitment of customs team towards maintaining integrity and efficiency within Pakistan’s customs system.

