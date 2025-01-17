Political dialogue is indispensable

Communication and negotiation are indispensable pillars of politics, serving as a bridge between conflicting ideologies and facilitating solutions that ensure governance, stability, and progress. History is replete with examples where despite strong policy differences and even wars, leaders have maintained a level of communication that shaped future diplomacy and fostered peace.

Consider the historic meeting between US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev during the Cold War. Despite their ideological disagreement, their negotiations led to the signing of Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 1987. Similarly, the 1978 Camp David Accords, brokered by US President Jimmy Carter, saw Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin shake hands, symbolizing a step towards peace in the Middle East.

Another profound moment was the handshake between Nelson Mandela and F.W. de Klerk in South Africa. Despite apartheid’s brutal legacy, their collaboration paved the way for a democratic transition, showcasing the power of dialogue and reconciliation.

These moments emphasize that even in the gravest of conflicts, effective communication and symbolic gestures can rewrite history. They demonstrate that enduring relationships, built through mutual respect and negotiation, have the potential to change the trajectory of entire nations.

On the contrary, the political environment in Pakistan has often been marred by a lack of dialogue and collaboration. Pakistani politicians have historically struggled to prioritize the nation over personal rivalries and party agendas. This failure is stark when analyzed through the lens of key events in the country’s history.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death sentence in 1979 on questionable charges remains a dark chapter in Pakistan’s history. Instead of standing against this grave injustice, many political figures celebrated it, underlining the deep-rooted animosity within the political scene in the country. This lack of unity during a decisive moment not only weakened Pakistan’s democratic fabric but also set an undesirable precedent for political victimization.

The era of Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto in the 1990s is another glaring example of political discord. Both leaders engaged in relentless accusations and victimization, undermining each other’s governments rather than focusing on governance and reform. While the Charter of Democracy signed in 2006 marked a step towards reconciliation, the lessons learned were short-lived as new political dynamics emerged.

The political environment in Pakistan took a drastic turn with the rise of Imran Khan, whose emergence on October 30, 2011, was facilitated by key players within Pakistan’s power structure. His tenure was marked by extreme polarization, refusal to engage with political opponents, and a singular focus on discrediting them through terms like “thieves” and “corrupt.”

The 126-day sit-in in Islamabad in 2014 exemplified this confrontational approach, ending only after the tragic Peshawar Army Public School massacre on December 16, 2014. Despite opportunities for dialogue, Imran Khan’s government consistently refused offers from the opposition to collaborate on economic and policy issues. Instead, focus remained on politically motivated actions, culminating in poor governance and an economy teetering on the brink of default.

Today, Pakistan’s political leadership remains entrenched in rivalry, with little willingness to engage in meaningful dialogue. The refusal to communicate and negotiate has exacerbated divisions within the nation, leaving key issues unaddressed. Appeals made by some politicians to overseas Pakistanis to withhold remittances or lobby foreign governments against Pakistan’s interests have further tarnished the country’s reputation for personal political agendas.

Despite these challenges, contributions of overseas Pakistanis stand as a testament to their unwavering love for the country. Workers’ remittances recorded a significant inflow of US$3.1 billion during December 2024, driven by government measures to stabilize the economy and narrow the gap between interbank and black-market exchange rates. These remittances are projected to exceed US$35 billion by end of the current fiscal year 2024-25, highlighting the diaspora’s role in supporting Pakistan’s economy.

The government’s efforts to curb speculative activity and improve documentation have augmented investor confidence, with Pakistan Stock Exchange emerging as one of the top-performing markets. These achievements highlight the potential for progress when administrative measures align with public support. It is essential, however, that these successes are not undermined by political infighting and destabilizing rhetoric.

Pakistan’s political and economic challenges require the public to play a more active role in holding leaders accountable, fostering transparency, and promoting good governance. Blind loyalty to political figures must give way to critical scrutiny. Supporters of Nawaz Sharif, for instance, should ask him:

Why did you fail to implement reforms and strengthen civilian institutions during your three terms as prime minister?

Why did you not establish a think tank of educated professionals and industry experts to improve governance and boost the economy, rather you relied on your own family and close friends.

Why did you remain silent while illegal acts were being committed by your subordinates against your government despite having two-thirds majority in the national assembly?

Similarly, Imran Khan’s supporters must demand answers regarding his governance failures:

Why did you fail to capitalize on public, military, and judiciary support to put the country on the right track?

Why did you mishandle foreign policy, and why did your government fail to improve economic governance?

Why did you adjust the £190 million received from the UK against the property tycoon’s fine imposed by the Supreme Court instead of ensuring transparency and depositing the money in the government treasury?

Why did you fail to initiate meaningful reforms, and why did corruption worsen during your tenure?

The same level of accountability must apply to other leaders, such as Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who must answer for the lack of development in Sindh despite prolonged governance. These questions are not acts of disloyalty but demonstrations of civic responsibility and dedication to Pakistan’s future.

There is no doubt that Pakistan’s future hinges on the willingness of its leaders and citizens to prioritize national interests over personal or party agendas. Political leaders must set aside their differences, engage in constructive dialogue, and demonstrate unity to restore investor confidence and strengthen the nation. The public, in turn, must cultivate a culture of accountability, questioning their favorite leaders about unmet promises and governance failures.

As we look ahead, let us remember that political leaders are transient, but Pakistan is eternal. Therefore, supporting a political leader is a matter of choice, but loyalty to Pakistan is a duty. By fostering unity, promoting accountability, and embracing dialogue, we can pave the way for a stable and prosperous Pakistan. The contributions of overseas Pakistanis, as exemplified by the incredible remittance inflows, serve as a beacon of hope and a reminder of what collective effort can achieve.

It is imperative to move beyond divisions and work together to build a future where Pakistan’s potential is fully realized, ensuring prosperity and stability for generations to come. For this to happen, the political class must exhibit maturity, set aside their animosities, and engage in collective problem-solving.

The supporters of political parties must likewise recognize the power of their voices—not just in the ballot box but in shaping discourse, demanding better leadership, and aligning efforts toward national prosperity. Only then can Pakistan rise above its challenges and secure its rightful place on the global stage.

(Huzaima Bukhari & Dr Ikramul Haq, lawyers and partners of Huzaima, Ikram & Ijaz, are Adjunct Faculty at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), members of the Advisory Board and Visiting Senior Fellows of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) and Abdul Rauf Shakoori is a corporate lawyer based in the USA and an expert in ‘White Collar Crimes and Sanctions Compliance’)

